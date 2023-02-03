ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Official: 17 people killed in bus-truck crash in NW Pakistan

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer near a tunnel in northwest Pakistan overnight killed at least 17 passengers, including women and children, a rescue official said early Friday.

The crash happened in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local emergency official and state-run media.

“We have transported all the dead and injured to a hospital in Kohat,” rescue official Rehmat Ullah said.

Azam Khan, the caretaker chief minister in the province, has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident.

On Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, catching fire and killing 40 people.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier. “I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not...
The Associated Press

Pakistan suspends cricketer Asif Afridi for 2 years

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan first-class cricketer Asif Afridi was banned for two years on Tuesday after pleading guilty to violating an anti-corruption code. The ban on 36-year-old Afridi starts from Sept. 12, when he was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The left-arm spinner failed to disclose to...
The Associated Press

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers called out, “Slowly, slowly,” as they lifted a man inch by inch from between slabs of collapsed concrete Monday in the Turkish province that was the epicenter of a devastating earthquake. His neck in a brace, the barefoot man was carried on a stretcher as he emerged. Rescuers in Pazarcik in the province of Kahramanmaras held him aloft and ran off with him. It was among numerous rescue efforts that unfolded as darkness, rain and cold enveloped the region of Turkey and Syria that was rocked by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude temblor struck more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. At least 3,400 people were killed, and civilians joined rescuers in desperate efforts across Turkey and Syria. “Can anyone hear me?” rescuers shouted. In some places around southeast Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings.
The Associated Press

Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident.” Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed. The Air Force said late Monday it did not have anything to add beyond the Andrews statement about Monday’s intrusion.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
The Associated Press

Massachusetts police shoot, kill woman after wellness check

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy