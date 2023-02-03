ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago

(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
HARTFORD, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
GUILFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Fighter jets from Mass. supported mission to shoot down Chinese balloon

WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. "The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says. An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia...
WESTFIELD, MA
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men for allegedly running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. The police department said they started to receive complaints on Thursday, Feb. 2, about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting. The vehicle was marked with “mobile dispensary” advertising and […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
HARTFORD, CT
