Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Related
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport in June
Music legend James Taylor will take the stage at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.
Propane tanker overturns on Warren Road in Washington
A propane truck rolled over Monday morning in Washington, Litchfield County.
Fighter jets from Mass. supported mission to shoot down Chinese balloon
WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. "The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says. An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia...
4 Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure On I-91 Stretch In Hartford
A five-car crash on I-91 in Connecticut left four people with injuries and closed the highway for several hours. The crash took place in Hartford around 5:30 p.m. near Exit 32A on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the Connecticut State Police. Police said right before the crash a 2021 Subaru...
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Current Net Worth is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men for allegedly running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. The police department said they started to receive complaints on Thursday, Feb. 2, about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting. The vehicle was marked with “mobile dispensary” advertising and […]
Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: A flashy gala raises money -- and speculation about a high-profile CT political career
HARTFORD -- In one way of looking at it, a gala fundraiser that drew business and political elites to honor a former elected official in a minor league baseball park on the coldest night of the year was just that, a gathering for a charity, like so many. On the...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford
Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1