Lady Vols falter against Mississippi State in double overtime
Neither team could pull away the entire game. The largest lead came when Mississippi State was on a 9-0 run and up by six points late in the second overtime.
Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation
The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal. Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's ...
Dancing security guard back for basketball season
Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
Lady Vols prepare to take on Ole Miss
Lady Vols prepare to take on Ole Miss
Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy
Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy
Three minor recruiting violations committed by Tennessee in 2022
University of Tennessee personnel with three different athletics programs committed minor NCAA recruiting violations last year, according to a document obtained by WATE.
Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee
Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl
Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl.
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss
From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
Stay home & read a book ball' raising money for Knox County's storybook trail
Do you ever get invited out for a fancy event, but you'd rather just stay home and read a good book? That's the idea behind the Knox County Public Library's "Stay home and read a book ball".
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County.
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing
The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How to deal with hearing loss
The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joins WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about hearing loss.
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police.
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
