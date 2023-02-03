Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
LeBron: ‘Definitely Disappointed’ Lakers Didn’t Land Kyrie Irving
The Lakers star didn’t hold back his thoughts about his team missing out on the elite point guard. LeBron James said he was “definitely disappointed” the Lakers were not able to acquire star point guard Kyrie Irving over the weekend after Irving requested a trade from the Nets late last week.
WVNT-TV
What LeBron passing Kareem means to NBA, greatest debate
It’s about to happen. LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387. The record-breaker could...
WVNT-TV
Suns Again Interested in Kevin Durant Trade, per Report
The Nets forward was connected to Phoenix in trade rumors over the summer. With the Nets reportedly dealing guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks Sunday afternoon to end his tumultuous four-year tenure with the team, other teams are beginning to sniff around Brooklyn’s big fish. One such team is...
WVNT-TV
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love
(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland’s first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
WVNT-TV
Ticket demand, anticipation grows as LeBron nears Kareem
Courtside seats 166 and 167 at the arena where the Los Angeles Lakers play their home games are pretty much as good as it gets. The people occupying those chairs when LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record will have an up-close view, with their feet on the very hardwood where the history-making shot happens.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WVNT-TV
Panthers hope All-Star weekend showcased team’s investment
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is under contract to the Florida Panthers for much of the next decade. So is fellow All-Star Aleksander Barkov. And right there are two compelling reasons for players to join the Panthers in the coming years. The last few days might have helped...
WVNT-TV
This Former Football Star Is on the Cusp of a WWE Breakout
Football didn’t work out for Bron Breakker but he’s an emerging star in WWE. Three years ago, before he was NXT champion or a wrestling prodigy, Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner entered the NFL combine in search of his professional football dreams. Known for his physicality, there was...
