ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anFlO_0kaqsaM500

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill.

California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock.

“After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for natural gas have dropped, resulting in a 68% decrease for SoCalGas core customers, when compared to prices seen in January,” SoCalGas said in a statement on its website.

California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills

If a customer’s gas bill was $300 in January, the same usage should result in a bill totaling $135 in February, SoCalGas said.

Gas Procurement Prices Monthly Price

Month Effective Core Procurement Gas Price (Cents Per Therm)
February 2/1/23 110.870
January 1/1/23 344.892
December 12/1/22 105.329
November 11/1/22 64.959
October 10/1/22 65.420
September 9/1/22 96.994
August 8/1/22 97.540
July 7/1/22 75.995
June 6/1/22 103.488
May 5/1/22 74.318
April 4/1/22 58.143
March 3/1/22 55.921
February 2/1/22 60.655
January 1/1/22 83.569
SoCalGas

Natural gas consumption peaked in late December as a winter storm delivered heavy snow and brutally cold temperatures to many parts of the U.S.

The weather, along with several other factors , caused gas supplies to plunge, leading to a dramatic spike in rates, particularly in the Western U.S., according to Energy Information Administration.

California customers have seen their gas bills soar to two or three times (or more) what they paid last January.

On Thursday, California’s Public Utility Commission directed gas companies to issue Climate Credits immediately rather than wait until April when they typically appear on gas bills.

“It’s 48 degrees in my home because of the $600 bill I received on (my) limited budget,” one senior citizen, who was forced to shut off her home heat, told the commission during its virtual meeting. “It’s outrageous and my neighbors are suffering in the same way.”

Those credits, which range from $43 to $56 based on your utility provider, come from money generated by California’s cap-and-trade program.

‘Shockingly high’ gas bill headed your way: SoCalGas

Even with these two helpful developments, SoCalGas encourages customers to take these measures to reduce their gas usage:

-Lower your thermostat three to five degrees, which can save up to 10 percent on heating costs, SoCalGas said.
-Wash clothes in cold water.
-Consider turning down the temperature on your water heater.
-Limiting the use of non-essential natural gas appliances such as spas and fireplaces.
-Installing proper caulking and weather-stripping, which can save roughly 10 to 15 percent on heating and cooling bills, SoCalGas said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 34

Jason Feinberg
4d ago

mine was $400 last month,this month over $700....they are lying to you.My bill every year at this time is $160 during winter and $80 during the summer a month

Reply
12
Cathleen Orr
4d ago

So gas went up over 125%, and it's going down by 68%, and we're supposed to feel good about the remaining increase of 57% +/-?? Nope.....

Reply
10
hoofinaround
4d ago

It's more likely that we all just paid off the pge lawsuits regarding fires they've been sued over

Reply
13
Related
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KABC

Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.

(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Will California Leaders Take a Hard Look at Tax Breaks?

Every year, state financial analysts offer up a dutiful tally of the billions of dollars that California forgoes in revenue due to the tax breaks it offers cable companies, timber companies, the oil and gas industry, homeowners, renters, parents of young children and lottery winners, to name a few who reap such rewards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

California Launches E-Bike Incentive Program

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is launching a program to encourage more Californians to replace vehicle trips with electric bikes, reports Ryan Fonseca in the Los Angeles Times. “CARB’s current proposal is to offer a point-of-sale incentive (different from a rebate) of $1,000 off a standard e-bike, with an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?

January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy