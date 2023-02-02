ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SiriusXM Launches Super Bowl Pop-Up Channel

SiriusXM launched a dedicated satellite and streaming radio channel dedicated to coverage of Super Bowl LVII. The channel, Super Bowl LVII Radio (Channel 104), started last Friday with special programming that takes listeners behind-the-scenes of the big National Football League event leading up to the game itself on February 12.

