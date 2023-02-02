ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Radio Ink

Former Radio Exec Launches Podcast

Jeff Holden was identified with a Myocardial Bridge in 2021 after a heart attack that year at the age of 65. He’s since committed to supporting others dealing with symptoms of their myocardial bridges through a variety of efforts including a podcast. Imperfect Heart is a podcast designed for,...
Radio Ink

Beasley Launches ‘Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country’

Beasley Media is merging two country radio shows into a new syndicated offering. Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country marries Backstage Country with the Shawn Parr’s Across America program. The new show will debut Monday, February 27 and will be heard immediately on more than 70 affiliated stations across the...

