KSN.com

Mavericks Make Risky Trade for Kyrie Irving and All His Baggage

Dallas’s efforts to surround Luka Dončić with a co-star have failed in recent years. Will the pairing with Irving pay off?. On the surface you can see it, why the Mavericks would cast their lot with Kyrie Irving, why a seemingly functional NBA franchise would tie its future to one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional top talents. The Mavs are struggling, 28–26 at the start of the first full week in February and a long way from the Western Conference finalist they were a year ago. Luka Dončić is putting up MVP numbers, but every exasperated end-of-game look from Dončić has had to make Dallas fearful that it was inching closer to the day Dončić, under contract through the 2025–26 season, could ask out.
DALLAS, TX
KSN.com

WNBA’s Engelbert Shares Detailed Response to Chartered Flight Issue

The league commissioner weighed in on how to improve travel throughout the league. In a changing WNBA, travel has loomed as one of the league’s hottest topics of discussion in recent years. A divide has emerged between teams with the ability to charter flights in-seasons and teams without it, which came to a head when the Liberty were fined $500,000 for chartering flights during the 2021 season.

