Utah State

NBC Los Angeles

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Kyrie Irving's Trade to the Mavericks

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving is on the move … again. On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later. The Nets have...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Los Angeles

LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Trade

LeBron posts cryptic tweet after Kyrie trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There will be no reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Not this season as teammates in Los Angeles, at least. Irving is headed West, but to Dallas, where he'll join the Mavericks after reportedly being acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline

10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
NBC Los Angeles

NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident

The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBC Los Angeles

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

