Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Mat Ishbia's purchase of Phoenix Suns set to be complete by Tuesday

Mat Ishbia’s transaction for the purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to finalize by the close of business Tuesday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Ishbia and his brother, Justin, will own 57% of the team for the payment that values the Suns at $4 billion. Three minority owners from the current ownership group of the team, including Jahm Najafi, will not be selling any of their shares. Many of the remaining partners, however, are selling 25% of their stakes, which will triple their initial investments. Only one minority owner has sold the entirety of their stake.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Arizona Sports

Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese

The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency. Phoenix re-signed center Megan Gustafson, guard Jennie Simms and forward Sam Thomas before inking free-agent guard Sydney Wiese. Wiese, a 2017 first-round pick, attended Pinnacle High...
Arizona Sports

Suns president Jason Rowley steps down, per report

Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned days ahead of the expected Wednesday introduction of new team owner Mat Ishbia, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Rowley has been the Suns’ president and CEO since 2012 after originally joining the organization in 2007 under outgoing owner Robert Sarver. He became chief operating officer in 2011 before being elevated to team president a year later.
Arizona Sports

LeBron James becomes the NBA's scoring king

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA’s career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed...
Arizona Sports

ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field

The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

