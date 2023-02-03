Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges fuel Phoenix Suns again to win vs. Nets
With the Phoenix Suns getting Devin Booker back on a minutes restriction and only nine points from Chris Paul, they faced a Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday night that shot 48% from the field and got 27 points at the foul line. While the Nets were down a few key...
Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns set to be complete by Tuesday
Mat Ishbia’s transaction for the purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to finalize by the close of business Tuesday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Ishbia and his brother, Justin, will own 57% of the team for the payment that values the Suns at $4 billion. Three minority owners from the current ownership group of the team, including Jahm Najafi, will not be selling any of their shares. Many of the remaining partners, however, are selling 25% of their stakes, which will triple their initial investments. Only one minority owner has sold the entirety of their stake.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese
The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency. Phoenix re-signed center Megan Gustafson, guard Jennie Simms and forward Sam Thomas before inking free-agent guard Sydney Wiese. Wiese, a 2017 first-round pick, attended Pinnacle High...
Kyrie Irving trade official as Mavericks essentially start season over
DALLAS — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official Monday, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Isiah Thomas not joining Phoenix Suns under Mat Ishbia despite report
Mat Ishbia will not be giving former New York Knicks president of basketball operations Isiah Thomas a role in the Suns’ front office, a spokesperson for Ishbia confirmed to Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson on Tuesday. This follows a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes that stated Ishbia intended to...
Suns president Jason Rowley steps down, per report
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned days ahead of the expected Wednesday introduction of new team owner Mat Ishbia, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Rowley has been the Suns’ president and CEO since 2012 after originally joining the organization in 2007 under outgoing owner Robert Sarver. He became chief operating officer in 2011 before being elevated to team president a year later.
LeBron James becomes the NBA’s scoring king
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA’s career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed...
ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field
The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in...
Suns owner Ishbia’s culture commitment tested by Isiah Thomas report
PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia took the podium for his introductory press conference Wednesday at Footprint Center as the symbol of positive change. It wasn’t anything of his doing but simply because of who he replaced as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Ishbia replaced Robert...
Mat Ishbia assumes control of Suns, vows to lead on and off court
It’s officially official. Less than 24 hours after the NBA board of governors approved the Phoenix Suns and Mercury being sold by Robert Sarver to Mat Ishbia by a 29-0 vote, the transaction was finalized on Tuesday. “This is the culmination of a lifelong dream,” Ishbia said in a...
Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals LB and J.J. Watt’s caddie
SCOTTSDALE — Zaven Collins, starting inside linebacker or premier caddie?. The MIKE linebacker was a surprise addition to the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday despite being left off the celebrity list. But instead of teeing it up alongside newly retired teammate J.J. Watt, Collins...
