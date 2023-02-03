WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO