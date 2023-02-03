Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
northernnewsnow.com
Essentia Health names new East Market President
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health’s East Market announced their new president Monday. According to a news release, Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named president following the retirement of Dr. Jon Pryor. Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota to Brainerd. It also includes areas towards...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota DPS warns parents of ‘sextortion’ scheme targeting young boys
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Financial sextortion is a growing issue affecting children and families in Minnesota and throughout the country. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says sextortion happens when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
Comments / 0