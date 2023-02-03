ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

T.H.A
4d ago

I know let’s put our most precious gifts of life in a nursing facility &count how long they are neglected,traumatized,forgotten!Disgrace!!

FloridaHTR
3d ago

That’s why a licensed medical doctor should pronounce a death. Not a nurse. This happens more than you think.

NBC News

Iowa amusement park won't reopen water ride after death of 11-year-old boy

ALTOONA, Iowa — The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park’s owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland’s general manager, said in a letter posted on the park’s website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
