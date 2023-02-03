ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to open its spring slate at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. The Aggies had a stellar fall season where they finished runner-up at the prestigious Carmel Cup and won the “Mo” Morial Invitational and the stroke play championship of the East Lake Cup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter to the event, the same lineup that took A&M to the NCAA semifinal last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday. Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday’s 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU’s (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

No. 4 Texas A&M Takes Down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White won Flat, 3-2. Scoring points for the Aggies included Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas, who garnered Most Outstanding Performer honors.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies Hand Out Fourth Sweep of Season

HOUSTON, Texas - The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its fourth sweep of the season versus Rice (7-0) Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. Beginning the day, Aggies Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres claimed the first doubles point by defeating Allison Zipoli/Marte Lambrecht (6-2) on court 3. Alongside their teammates, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point after a hard-fought battle against Federica Trevisan/Sydney Berlin (6-4) on court 2. Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine were on their way to a win on court 1 versus Maria Budin/Diae El Jardin (6-5) before the doubles point was secured.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team was dominant from start to finish in an 82-57 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in front of 12,640 fans at Reed Arena on Saturday. It was the third straight crowd of more than 12,000 as the Aggies improved...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Allen Academy’s hot shooting leads Rams past St. Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy boys’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 57-36 Monday afternoon at Eagle Gym. The makeup game from last week was Senior Day for the Eagles. Allen Academy moves to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in district play. The Eagles fall to 4-20 (3-9 in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

B/CS Chamber to host Community Impact Lunch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, and the community is invited to honor them. The Community Impact Award program was started in 2003 to recognize Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian and women business owners who have demonstrated a significant impact on our community.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, United Way partnership bridges access to therapy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure every resident has access to quality health, transportation, financial stability, education, and life-saving resources. Through physical, speech, and occupational therapy the BVRC is doing...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
BRYAN, TX

