Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Mile Relays Stand Out as Aggies Close New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, NM. – The men’s and women’s 4x400m teams registered record book times as the Texas A&M track & field team completed the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. In the men’s final event of the meet, Auhmad Robinson shot out of the starting blocks...
Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
Distin and Sajdoková excel on day one of New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková went 1-2 in the women’s high jump as the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday. Distin was...
No. 3 Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to open its spring slate at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. The Aggies had a stellar fall season where they finished runner-up at the prestigious Carmel Cup and won the “Mo” Morial Invitational and the stroke play championship of the East Lake Cup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter to the event, the same lineup that took A&M to the NCAA semifinal last season.
Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday. Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up...
Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday’s 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU’s (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.
No. 4 Texas A&M Takes Down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White won Flat, 3-2. Scoring points for the Aggies included Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas, who garnered Most Outstanding Performer honors.
No. 3 Aggies Hand Out Fourth Sweep of Season
HOUSTON, Texas - The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its fourth sweep of the season versus Rice (7-0) Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. Beginning the day, Aggies Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres claimed the first doubles point by defeating Allison Zipoli/Marte Lambrecht (6-2) on court 3. Alongside their teammates, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point after a hard-fought battle against Federica Trevisan/Sydney Berlin (6-4) on court 2. Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine were on their way to a win on court 1 versus Maria Budin/Diae El Jardin (6-5) before the doubles point was secured.
Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team was dominant from start to finish in an 82-57 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in front of 12,640 fans at Reed Arena on Saturday. It was the third straight crowd of more than 12,000 as the Aggies improved...
Allen Academy’s hot shooting leads Rams past St. Joseph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy boys’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 57-36 Monday afternoon at Eagle Gym. The makeup game from last week was Senior Day for the Eagles. Allen Academy moves to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in district play. The Eagles fall to 4-20 (3-9 in...
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships. In the girls 100 meter backstroke, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen is 15th of a second off from first place with a time of 57.37.
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
B/CS Chamber to host Community Impact Lunch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, and the community is invited to honor them. The Community Impact Award program was started in 2003 to recognize Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian and women business owners who have demonstrated a significant impact on our community.
Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, United Way partnership bridges access to therapy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure every resident has access to quality health, transportation, financial stability, education, and life-saving resources. Through physical, speech, and occupational therapy the BVRC is doing...
Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
Crews work to clear 18-wheeler incident on Highway 6 in Grimes County
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are working to clear an incident on Highway 6 northbound between Navasota and Highway 2 in Grimes County. It happened Monday night. Images from the scene show an 18-wheeler left the roadway and into the median. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it to...
