Illinois State

B100

Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern Returns This Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The month of February has been off to a quiet start with temperatures fluctuating between below and above average. While temperatures are expected to remain above average throughout the upcoming week, a few storms systems are expected to bring widespread rain and perhaps a little bit of snow to Central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
WAUKEGAN, IL
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Does Bill Gates Really Own Farmland In Iowa?

Ask any farmer and they'll tell you that it's a tough life. The small family farm has nearly been replaced by corporations and factory farms. But you know who is interested in farmland? The rich. And we mean ultra-rich. One of those land owners is Microsoft owner Bill Gates. Yes,...
IOWA STATE
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

