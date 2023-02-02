Read full article on original website
Related
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern Returns This Week
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The month of February has been off to a quiet start with temperatures fluctuating between below and above average. While temperatures are expected to remain above average throughout the upcoming week, a few storms systems are expected to bring widespread rain and perhaps a little bit of snow to Central Illinois.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois
If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
SHOCKED! You’ll Save More Buying This in Illinois Than In Most of U.S.
Having recently moved back to the state of Illinois from Montana, it immediately felt like everything in the Land of Lincoln cost quite a bit more than I was used to paying out in Big Sky country. The first thing I noticed was the gas prices being almost $1 more...
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Food Delivery Drivers Could Be Stealing More Food In Iowa This Year
I want to start by saying that I am very thankful for all the good drivers who work with Doordash. 99% of my interactions on DoorDash have been positive and solid... until we got a Dasher named "Takia." Many of us have all heard stories about this scam, but we...
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Does Bill Gates Really Own Farmland In Iowa?
Ask any farmer and they'll tell you that it's a tough life. The small family farm has nearly been replaced by corporations and factory farms. But you know who is interested in farmland? The rich. And we mean ultra-rich. One of those land owners is Microsoft owner Bill Gates. Yes,...
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0