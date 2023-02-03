Read full article on original website
ABC News
Oscars 2023: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees
With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize. This year's...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Collider
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
47 brilliant films that received zero Oscar nominations
It might sound obvious, but getting nominated for an Oscar doesn’t automatically make a film good.In fact, there have been many deserving movies over the years that were somehow overlooked by the Academy.While it’s easy to assume that certain films don’t get nominated because they’re not what voters of the Oscars would usually go for, there have been a lot of surprises in the past.For example, pretty much every new superhero film earns a nomination thanks to the technical or makeup categories, while random animated films are acknowledged most likely because of the low number on offer in a...
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in February
Check out all "The Lord of the Rings" movies, "Call Me By Your Name," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
So the time's come to watch a new scary movie? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to...
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.” Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to...
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Makes a Killing at Mexican Box Office Ahead of Wide Release
'Oh, bother,' but not for the creators of the viral micro budget film Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The slasher, which follows the murderous exploits of Winnie and Piglet as they slash through Hundred Acre Wood, has made a killing in its opening weeks in Mexican theaters, amassing nearly a million dollars at the box office, according to an exclusive Hollywood Reporter story This is certainly a good omen for the film's upcoming wider release. The film is set for global release on February 15, 2023.
Actress Melinda Dillon, of ‘A Christmas Story,’ dies at 83
Actress Melinda Dillon, known for roles in films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "A Christmas Story," died Jan. 9 at the age of 83, her family confirmed in an obituary.
Collider
'Rocky' Film Collection Sets 4K Ultra HD and Digital Release Date
As we continue to anticipate the forthcoming release of Creed III, Warner Bros. is now offering fans of the acclaimed boxing saga a chance to return to the franchise's roots with 'Rocky: The Knockout Collection' which will include the first four Rocky films newly remastered in glorious 4K Ultra HD with HDR, marking the first time the films will be released in the format. The collection will obviously not include the last two films of the film series and while Warner Bros. has offered no explanation for this, the absence seems to be compensated for with the inclusion of some bonus content sure to excite fans including Sylvester Stallone's beloved Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut which had a limited theatrical release in 2021.
Collider
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Wan is adapting one of the best horror shorts ever into an A24 feature film
The internet age has seen a rebirth of urban legends, and the birth of creepypastas and SCPs, short-form horror stories designed to be retold with different intents, and many modern horror directors owe their careers to short films based off these public domain spooks. Now one of the best ever is being given the feature film treatment, thanks to James Wan and A24.
Collider
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock and Roll
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Agent Elvis, an upcoming animated series that finally answers the age-old question: what if the King of Rock and Roll became a superspy? The trailer also gives us the first taste of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of animated Elvis Presley. Previously titled...
Collider
'Chevalier': Biographical Drama Release Date Pushed Back
Searchlight Pictures' anticipated film, Chevalier, has announced a new release date. The historical drama film originally set to premiere April 7, 2023, will now be released on April 21, 2023, only in theaters. The near two-hour film is a biographical drama based on the life of French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne,...
