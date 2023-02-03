As we continue to anticipate the forthcoming release of Creed III, Warner Bros. is now offering fans of the acclaimed boxing saga a chance to return to the franchise's roots with 'Rocky: The Knockout Collection' which will include the first four Rocky films newly remastered in glorious 4K Ultra HD with HDR, marking the first time the films will be released in the format. The collection will obviously not include the last two films of the film series and while Warner Bros. has offered no explanation for this, the absence seems to be compensated for with the inclusion of some bonus content sure to excite fans including Sylvester Stallone's beloved Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut which had a limited theatrical release in 2021.

16 HOURS AGO