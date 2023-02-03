Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Japan's SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:14 p.m. EST
Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out. STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming “Renaissance” world tour have sold out. Concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand. The tour starts in Sweden's capital on May 10 and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and multiple U.S. cities before wrapping up IN new Orleans on Sept. 27. No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar’s fans snapped up all the tickets for her first Stockholm show on Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform it and the just-added second show at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a concert audience capacity of 65,000.
AP News Summary at 1:27 p.m. EST
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria. NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and emergency aid from around the world are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise. But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent. Monday’s quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. It toppled thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
Archaeologists uncover rare 14th-century Spanish synagogue
MADRID (AP) — Archaeologists in the southern Spanish town of Utrera confirmed on Tuesday they had uncovered a 14th-century synagogue hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, hospital and most recently a bar. Archaeologist Miguel Ángel de Dios told journalists that “the first thing to...
