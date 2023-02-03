ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Japan's SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:14 p.m. EST

Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out. STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming “Renaissance” world tour have sold out. Concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand. The tour starts in Sweden's capital on May 10 and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and multiple U.S. cities before wrapping up IN new Orleans on Sept. 27. No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar’s fans snapped up all the tickets for her first Stockholm show on Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform it and the just-added second show at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a concert audience capacity of 65,000.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 1:27 p.m. EST

Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria. NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and emergency aid from around the world are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise. But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent. Monday’s quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. It toppled thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
Citrus County Chronicle

Archaeologists uncover rare 14th-century Spanish synagogue

MADRID (AP) — Archaeologists in the southern Spanish town of Utrera confirmed on Tuesday they had uncovered a 14th-century synagogue hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, hospital and most recently a bar. Archaeologist Miguel Ángel de Dios told journalists that “the first thing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy