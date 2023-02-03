ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

KBTX.com

Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday. Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Tabbed for 11 Games on ESPN Family of Networks in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced its TV schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday with 11 Texas A&M games set to be aired within the ESPN family of networks. The SEC Network, in its ninth year, has 72 total games scheduled as part of the league’s overall package on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Endo named SEC Diver of the Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Endo’s first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Endo notched top-six scores in the finals of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Seek to Sweep Season Series vs. Auburn Tigers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies handed Auburn a 79-63 defeat in the teams’ first meeting at Neville Arena on Jan. 25. The victory also snapped the Tigers’ then-national best 28-game home winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Olivieri joins the Houston Dash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bobby Drake to run track at Texas A&M

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - High school sprinter Bobby Drake signed his National Letter of intent to run track for Pat Henry and Texas A&M this morning at Tiger Gym. Bobby transferred to Bremond from College Station High School recently and has yet to put on a Tiger track uniform. He...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder drops close contest 55-48 to Lake Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder came up short against Lake Creek 55-48 at the Armory Tuesday night. The Rangers are now 28-5 and 10-2 in district play. They’re back in action Friday night when they host Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department. The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving. State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Georgetown Republican was released...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX

