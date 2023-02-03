Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Temple Airport To Host 75th Anniversary Draughon-Miller Airshow
Can I just say that airshows are amazing! Going in the sky might literally be the coolest thing ever. That's why it is so exciting to see the return of the 75th Anniversary Draughon-Miller Airshow to Killeen-Temple, Texas. Sometimes when we're adulting, we lose the former perspective we once had...
Get Ready for the Black Business Awards Coming to Killeen, Texas
Black excellence is showing up and showing out all through Killeen, Texas. I get so excited about this time of year because the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the Black Business Awards. This event is so important for all entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area, and I love to see people come out to support and be a part of something so inspiring.
KWTX
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
Marlin ISD cancels class after 5 days without power due to Texas ice storm
Marlin ISD used Monday to assess the damage from the power outage, including replacing all the food inside the cafeterias.
Texas Ice Storm Pictures 2023
It's been a really wild week in Killeen-Temple, Texas. February definitely came in like a lion if you're into those old phrases. After being stuck inside for the better part of the week, what are you most excited to do 1st when you finally head out?. I was probably most...
TxDOT to shut down sections of State Highway 36 in Milam County this week
ROGERS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announced that it will be making single-lane closures on State Highway 36 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect closures stemming from Country Road 113 down to Country Road 125 in Rogers, Texas. Crews will be present...
KWTX
City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up
I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County
Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
KWTX
130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With nearly 130 years of history, Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton ranks as the second oldest Black church in Texas. And now, it’s getting a makeover with help from the city of Belton and a $100,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserving Black Churches grant program.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove has a new FD Chief
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning. Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Fire Chief...
KWTX
Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
mycurlyadventures.com
Hotels in the Texas Hill Country: The Cell Block Hotel in Clifton, Texas
The Texas Hill Country is as expansive as it is beautiful. There are so many adorable towns and breathtaking landscapes to see. When you’re trying to pinpoint your destination on your next road trip or romantic getaway, and you’re looking for hotels in the Texas Hill Country, we have the best recommendation!
KBTX.com
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday
The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
KWTX
Baylor University settles with student who sued after slipping, falling during Feb. 2021 ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
