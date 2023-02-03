Read full article on original website
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
When Horror Movie Trailers Spoil Too Much, It Kills the Final Product
Last weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Knock at the Cabin, was released in theaters. Based on the popular novel, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the adaptation was a hit, opening at number one in the box office, knocking off the long reigning Avatar: The Way of Water. While it’s not on the level of something like The Sixth Sense or Signs, it’s one of Shyamalan’s better films, with a clever premise, a fascinating setting, and stellar performances from its cast, especially Dave Bautista, the wrestler turned actor who has evolved from a phenomenal supporting actor to a leading man who can carry the weight of a major feature.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Rotten Tomatoes' Best Film of the Year
Rotten Tomatoes has named Top Gun: Maverick the Best Film Of 2022, Deadline reports. The Tom Cruise-led feature holds a special place in fans’ hearts for so many reasons. It brought back their favorite character thirty years after the first movie came out, it hits the right emotional note with its emotional core and chemistry between Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s son Rooster (played by Miles Teller). The dogfights, assembling of the crew, and high stake action only add to the overall story.
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
'Fawlty Towers' Revival Announced With John Cleese Set to Return
Prepare the Waldorf salads, because Basil Fawlty is heading back to the screen. Castle Rock Entertainment announced that the British sitcom Fawlty Towers is getting a revival, with John Cleese set to return as writer and star. His daughter, Camilla Cleese, will also write and star in the show's return. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive produce for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. At this time, no additional cast has been revealed.
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Early Reactions Call It the MCU's 'Star Wars'
After a somewhat brief hiatus, Marvel is back in cinemas to kick off its Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official premiere is still a little over a week away, but some critics have had the chance to watch it early, and tonight they took to Twitter to share their impressions of the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spill the beans on what kind of setting it establishes for the future of the mega-franchise.
Zachary Levi to Lead Tragic True Story 'Not Without Hope' From Director Joe Carnahan
After we watch him return to dazzle as DC's electric superhero in the forthcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, one of Zachary Levi's next major film projects will see him take on a non-fictional character. Levi has been cast to play a lead role in the survival thriller film, Not Without Hope a true story based on Jere Longman’s eponymous New York Times best-selling novel.
Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi & More to Star in 'Ballerina Overdrive'
Lena Headey, Yara Shahid, Isabela Merced, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, and Iris Apatow are set to star in the upcoming action thriller Ballerina Overdrive. The feature will be helmed by Vicky Jewson (The Witcher: Blood Origin) from a script by Kate Freund. Ballerina Overdrive follows a troupe of ballerinas who...
M. Night Shyamalan & 9 Other Directors With Famous Trademarks
M. Night Shyamalan is back in the movie theater with his latest effort, Knock at the Cabin. Like his most recent and self-financed entries, Knock at the Cabin is a well-crafted and more intimate thriller that mainly focuses on the human aspect of the mystery rather than the mystery itself.
What Would Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Have Been?
Ever since the announcement that the Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and intended to produce new Star Wars films outside of the sequel trilogy, fans began clamoring for a new adventure starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although opinions on the prequel trilogy’s overall merit remained contentious between multiple generations of fans, most devotees of the saga agreed that McGregor’s emotional, nuanced portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi mentor was spot on. Capturing the essence of Sir Alec Guinness’s performance in A New Hope, the only Star Wars performance to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, was no easy task, but it was one that McGregor pulled off. Those who wanted to see a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film nearly got their wish.
Marc Maron on Turning Tragedy Into Comedy in His New HBO Special, 'From Bleak to Dark'
It's possible that comedian Marc Maron is busier than he's ever been. WTF with Marc Maron, his hugely successful podcast where he interviews notable figures from entertainment while also publicly wrestling with his own personal demons, is still dropping new episodes every single week. Meanwhile, his late-blooming acting career continues to gain momentum, with Maron picking up more and more film work, including a key role in last year's Oscar-nominated To Leslie. And, this Saturday, he'll debut his first full-length HBO comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, which features material he honed while out on the road last year. From Bleak to Dark finds Maron tackling recent personal tragedies -- including the sudden death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton -- to perform the kind of darkly introspective (yet still very funny) comedy that he's most known for.
'Animal Control' Review: Joel McHale Shakes Things Up in Fox’s Wildly Playful Workplace Comedy
Amid a fierce primetime landscape filled with single-camera comedies left and right, Fox appears to have one of the more wildly funny new 2023 entries with Animal Control, a refreshing workplace sitcom led by Emmy-nominated actor, Joel McHale. With the Community alum starring alongside an incredibly playful cast of characters including Vella Lovell and Ravi Patel, the series is bound to secure a spot in your regularly scheduled appointment television as one of the season’s sharpest and quirkiest new comedies.
‘Echo’ Producer Teases Series as a "Very Different" Type of MCU Project
While all eyes are on the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios have been cooking many more exciting projects, including Echo, a Hawkeye spinoff focused on Alaqua Cox’s titular heroine. During an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for Quantumania, producer Stephen Broussard revealed new details about the upcoming Disney+ series, teasing Echo's unique tone, which will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
Dom Toretto Goes Rogue in 'The Fate of the Furious' Legacy Trailer
The Fast X trailer is fast approaching and the past week has been a nostalgic ride for the fans of the franchise. With the release of the legacy trailers leading up to the new one fans have revisited some pivotal moments of the franchise, got thrilled with all the action-packed racing sequences, were reminded of the “ride or die” attitude, and got nostalgic seeing old faces that feel like family.
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Sees Luigi in Grave Danger
2023 is turning out to be the year of video game adaptations! From live-action to animation fans and gamers have a lot to look forward to. One animated feature that has fans excited is Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen the movie has garnered attention for various reasons. As the year unfolds we are getting new looks at various fan-favorite characters which are joyously colored and intrigue us.
New Footage Shows Dominique Thorne's 'Black Panther' Screen Test With Chadwick Boseman
Dominique Thorne made her on-screen debut in the MCU as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of her getting a leading role in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart. If things had gone differently, however, it is very possible that we would have seen the actress much sooner and in a very different role. New screen test footage sees Thorne performing the late great Chadwick Boseman as she auditioned for the role of T'Challa's genus sister Shuri in 2018's Black Panther.
