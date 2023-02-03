The point guard is reportedly headed to join Luka Dončić in Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO