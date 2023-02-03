ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Players React to Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

Two days after the star point guard requested a trade, Brooklyn sent him to a Western Conference contender. The first major move of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came together on Sunday as the Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets, just two days after the star point guard asked out of Brooklyn.
Trade Grades: Mavs Land Kyrie Irving

The point guard is reportedly headed to join Luka Dončić in Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.
Charles Barkley Candidly Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James

The NBA great contrasted the two sports legends and made some interesting points. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” last week, leaving professional football as one of the best players ever. Brady’s retirement coincidentally comes around the same time that basketball great LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, which will only add to his already remarkable legacy.
Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached

The star point guard requested a trade from the franchise Friday. Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told...
LeBron James On Whether Kyrie Irving Could Help Lakers: ‘Duh’

L.A. has been connected to the Nets guard, who requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Friday. The Lakers have emerged as a clear contender to acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the league’s trade deadline next Thursday after the Nets guard requested out of Brooklyn on Friday. Naturally, observers wondered what Lakers star LeBron James thought about the potential for his team to trade for his onetime teammate.
Grizzlies dealing with distractions as losses continue to mount

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be the talk of the NBA these days. But for all the wrong reasons. It was positive publicity when they were winning 11 games in a row… but now, not so much. Whether it the shouting match with Shannon Sharpe in L.A. Or the chaos in Cleveland that […]
