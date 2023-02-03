Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother's encouragement fueled his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Friends of Ja Morant allegedly threaten, shine red laser on Pacers staff following game
MEMPHIS – Following The Grizzlies 112-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on January 29th, acquaintances of Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant “aggressively confronted” members of the Pacers near the teams bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum. First reported by The Athletic, the group allegedly ‘trained a red laser on the Pacers staff from a […]
WREG
NBA Players React to Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade
Two days after the star point guard requested a trade, Brooklyn sent him to a Western Conference contender. The first major move of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came together on Sunday as the Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets, just two days after the star point guard asked out of Brooklyn.
WREG
Trade Grades: Mavs Land Kyrie Irving
The point guard is reportedly headed to join Luka Dončić in Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.
WREG
Charles Barkley Candidly Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James
The NBA great contrasted the two sports legends and made some interesting points. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” last week, leaving professional football as one of the best players ever. Brady’s retirement coincidentally comes around the same time that basketball great LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, which will only add to his already remarkable legacy.
WREG
Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached
The star point guard requested a trade from the franchise Friday. Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WREG
LeBron James On Whether Kyrie Irving Could Help Lakers: ‘Duh’
L.A. has been connected to the Nets guard, who requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Friday. The Lakers have emerged as a clear contender to acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the league’s trade deadline next Thursday after the Nets guard requested out of Brooklyn on Friday. Naturally, observers wondered what Lakers star LeBron James thought about the potential for his team to trade for his onetime teammate.
Grizzlies dealing with distractions as losses continue to mount
MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be the talk of the NBA these days. But for all the wrong reasons. It was positive publicity when they were winning 11 games in a row… but now, not so much. Whether it the shouting match with Shannon Sharpe in L.A. Or the chaos in Cleveland that […]
Comments / 0