ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Falls 4 Spots in NET Rankings After GT Win

NC State fell 4 spots in the NET Rankings after defeating Georgia Tech 72-64 yesterday at home, landing at #42. Heading into their massive matchup against UVA on Tuesday night, the Wolfpack are the 4th highest ranked ACC team in the NET Rankings. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke fans celebrate rivalry win against UNC with bonfire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans said the cheers were louder and the game — even wilder!. Duke and UNC students and fans came out in the tens of thousands to cheer on one of college basketball’s greatest rivalries Saturday night. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels put...
DURHAM, NC
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis fell to No. 10 NC State, 6-1, in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday. NC State claimed the first court at the top with Diana Shnaider and Alana Smith prevailing over Carmen and Ivana Corley, 6-2. Oklahoma answered with Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman grabbing court three, 6-2, over Amelia Rajecki and Anna Zyryanova. No. 22 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth clinched the doubles point against No. 60 Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli, 6-3, at court two.
RALEIGH, NC
ednc.org

Perspective | Community spotlight: Wake Forest University prepares middle and high schoolers for college, career, and beyond

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a series recapping the 2022 Emerging Issues Forum with the Institute for Emerging Issues. The 2023 Emerging Issues Forum will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the NC State University McKimmon Center in Raleigh. This year’s forum will examine ways to address NC’s labor shortage by putting the needs of workers first and overcoming barriers to employment. Go here to learn more.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy