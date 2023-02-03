WEST LAFAYETTE — Rivalry games are what sports are all about: intensity, physicality and the requirement for each side to bring its best. Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil was no stranger to this phenomenon last season, and she again provided an impactful performance to help push No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball past in-state rival Purdue, 69-46. “I try to bring my A-game every single game,” Moore-McNeil said after the game. “We know this is a big rivalry, but we come in with the same plan every time to play hard, no matter who it is.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO