Indiana Daily Student

‘Sam’s a special kid’: freshman Sam Landau leads Indiana men’s tennis to double-header sweep

Indiana men’s tennis took down Dartmouth College 5-2 and Xavier University 4-0 in what was the second straight weekend with a Sunday double-header for the Hoosiers. As has become a theme this season, Indiana got out to a strong start by taking the doubles point. The Hoosiers have won the doubles point in all seven matches they’ve played to start the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Episode 3: Rivalry talk (Purdue and Rutgers)

Emma, Bradley and Evan break down Indiana men's basketball's victory over Purdue — TJD vs Edey, Hood-Schifino and storming the court. Also: a quick summary of the loss to Maryland. We then spend time talking about Indiana's biggest rival: Rutgers. Plus, we talk about which player has it out for one of the reporters to end the episode.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball achieves best-ever ranking in AP Top 25

Following a successful week with a 2-0 record, Indiana women’s basketball was voted second in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the highest Indiana has ever received in any poll. The Hoosiers climb stems from winning both of its road games by 23 points. Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: For Indiana men’s basketball fans, this is why you hurt

Hearing the news that the goal you’ve worked toward all your life is finally yours. Discovering that someone you love with your whole heart feels the same way about you. Watching your school’s point guard throw down a one-handed jam to seal a rivalry victory over the No. 1 team in the nation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Trainwrecker: Moore-McNeil keeps Indiana women’s basketball afloat in rivalry win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Rivalry games are what sports are all about: intensity, physicality and the requirement for each side to bring its best. Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil was no stranger to this phenomenon last season, and she again provided an impactful performance to help push No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball past in-state rival Purdue, 69-46. “I try to bring my A-game every single game,” Moore-McNeil said after the game. “We know this is a big rivalry, but we come in with the same plan every time to play hard, no matter who it is.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana experiences minimal levels of influenza and reported one new mpox case, COVID-19 cases remain low

The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 22-28, reflected minimal levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 164 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the 2022-23 flu season; 118 of those deaths were people aged 65 and older. The duration of the 2022-23 flu season is determined by the corresponding Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reporting weeks. Reports of influenza for the 2022-23 flu season started Oct. 8, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Monroe County Health Department releases December report for food inspection violations

The Monroe County Health Department published its food inspection report for the month of December. Prior to this decision, food inspection reports were attained through public records requests. The report lists both critical and non-critical violations. Critical violations are more likely to cause illness, food contamination or environmental hazards. Critical...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

