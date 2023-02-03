Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Venue Gallery, among many local galleries, hosts Bloomington’s February Gallery Walk
The First Friday Gallery Walk features a series of neighboring galleries around downtown Bloomington hosting many artists and events, while allowing a walkable experience for the artistic atmosphere. The walk began Feb. 3. The Venue, located on 114 S. Grant St., is one of the 14 galleries. Inside the gallery,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana University’s Lilly Library is to present Flora + Fauna exhibition
Lilly Library will host “Flora + Fauna: A Bounty of Beast and Botanicals,” which will feature curated pieces that explore the connection between humanity and nature, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 through May 20. Lilly Library was established in 1960. It was originally constructed to house...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Sam’s a special kid’: freshman Sam Landau leads Indiana men’s tennis to double-header sweep
Indiana men’s tennis took down Dartmouth College 5-2 and Xavier University 4-0 in what was the second straight weekend with a Sunday double-header for the Hoosiers. As has become a theme this season, Indiana got out to a strong start by taking the doubles point. The Hoosiers have won the doubles point in all seven matches they’ve played to start the season.
Indiana Daily Student
Episode 3: Rivalry talk (Purdue and Rutgers)
Emma, Bradley and Evan break down Indiana men's basketball's victory over Purdue — TJD vs Edey, Hood-Schifino and storming the court. Also: a quick summary of the loss to Maryland. We then spend time talking about Indiana's biggest rival: Rutgers. Plus, we talk about which player has it out for one of the reporters to end the episode.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball achieves best-ever ranking in AP Top 25
Following a successful week with a 2-0 record, Indiana women’s basketball was voted second in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the highest Indiana has ever received in any poll. The Hoosiers climb stems from winning both of its road games by 23 points. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis earns third-consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was given Big Ten Player of the Week recognition for the third week in a row. Jackson-Davis shares the honor with Purdue junior center Zach Edey, with whom he split the award last week as well. Jackson-Davis led the No 18.-ranked Hoosiers...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: For Indiana men’s basketball fans, this is why you hurt
Hearing the news that the goal you’ve worked toward all your life is finally yours. Discovering that someone you love with your whole heart feels the same way about you. Watching your school’s point guard throw down a one-handed jam to seal a rivalry victory over the No. 1 team in the nation.
Indiana Daily Student
Trainwrecker: Moore-McNeil keeps Indiana women’s basketball afloat in rivalry win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Rivalry games are what sports are all about: intensity, physicality and the requirement for each side to bring its best. Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil was no stranger to this phenomenon last season, and she again provided an impactful performance to help push No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball past in-state rival Purdue, 69-46. “I try to bring my A-game every single game,” Moore-McNeil said after the game. “We know this is a big rivalry, but we come in with the same plan every time to play hard, no matter who it is.”
Indiana Daily Student
Behind freshmen and ‘sixth man,’ No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball derails No. 1 Purdue
The marquee matchup started down low. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis against junior center Zach Edey, two National Player of the Year candidates battling on the big stage. But for No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball to upset its rival, No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, it took the rest of Indiana’s...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: It was business as usual for Indiana women’s basketball, but that win meant more
WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball senior guard Sara Scalia drained a 3-pointer in front of the Hoosiers’ bench. The next possession, junior guard Sydney Parrish splashed a triple from the wing. With around five minutes left in Sunday’s game against Purdue, fans rose to...
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball downs No. 1 Purdue 79-74, storms court
No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball beat its in-state rival, No. 1 Purdue, 79-74 Saturday behind senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 25 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks. Indiana fans stormed the court after the victory, the second time in two years that the Hoosiers have beaten...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences minimal levels of influenza and reported one new mpox case, COVID-19 cases remain low
The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 22-28, reflected minimal levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 164 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the 2022-23 flu season; 118 of those deaths were people aged 65 and older. The duration of the 2022-23 flu season is determined by the corresponding Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reporting weeks. Reports of influenza for the 2022-23 flu season started Oct. 8, 2022.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County Health Department releases December report for food inspection violations
The Monroe County Health Department published its food inspection report for the month of December. Prior to this decision, food inspection reports were attained through public records requests. The report lists both critical and non-critical violations. Critical violations are more likely to cause illness, food contamination or environmental hazards. Critical...
