Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
When Horror Movie Trailers Spoil Too Much, It Kills the Final Product
Last weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Knock at the Cabin, was released in theaters. Based on the popular novel, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the adaptation was a hit, opening at number one in the box office, knocking off the long reigning Avatar: The Way of Water. While it’s not on the level of something like The Sixth Sense or Signs, it’s one of Shyamalan’s better films, with a clever premise, a fascinating setting, and stellar performances from its cast, especially Dave Bautista, the wrestler turned actor who has evolved from a phenomenal supporting actor to a leading man who can carry the weight of a major feature.
Collider
What Would Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Have Been?
Ever since the announcement that the Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and intended to produce new Star Wars films outside of the sequel trilogy, fans began clamoring for a new adventure starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although opinions on the prequel trilogy’s overall merit remained contentious between multiple generations of fans, most devotees of the saga agreed that McGregor’s emotional, nuanced portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi mentor was spot on. Capturing the essence of Sir Alec Guinness’s performance in A New Hope, the only Star Wars performance to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, was no easy task, but it was one that McGregor pulled off. Those who wanted to see a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film nearly got their wish.
Collider
We Almost Got Brendan Fraser as Superman in This Cancelled J.J. Abrams Movie
As Brendan Fraser continues to elevate buzz over his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he almost played the titular role of Superman during the early 2000s for a film that was in development from J.J. Abrams. "Everyone in...
Collider
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear up to face off against each other at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, some of the best—and funniest—commercials have already landed online ahead of the fun and games on February 12th. Last year, as the Cincinnati Bengals brought home the win, studios and beloved brands teamed up on some truly hilarious commercials, but the 2023 slate may just take the cake. After all, did the Super Bowl commercials have Miles Teller dancing, plural Adam Drivers, or familiar faces eating snacking and Breaking Bad? No!
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Rotten Tomatoes' Best Film of the Year
Rotten Tomatoes has named Top Gun: Maverick the Best Film Of 2022, Deadline reports. The Tom Cruise-led feature holds a special place in fans’ hearts for so many reasons. It brought back their favorite character thirty years after the first movie came out, it hits the right emotional note with its emotional core and chemistry between Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s son Rooster (played by Miles Teller). The dogfights, assembling of the crew, and high stake action only add to the overall story.
Collider
New Footage Shows Dominique Thorne's 'Black Panther' Screen Test With Chadwick Boseman
Dominique Thorne made her on-screen debut in the MCU as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of her getting a leading role in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart. If things had gone differently, however, it is very possible that we would have seen the actress much sooner and in a very different role. New screen test footage sees Thorne performing the late great Chadwick Boseman as she auditioned for the role of T'Challa's genus sister Shuri in 2018's Black Panther.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': When Will it Air and Where Will it Stream?
Marvel animated series have had a significant impact on popular culture and have been well-received by both audiences and critics. The series has been instrumental in introducing Marvel characters and storylines to new audiences and have been credited with helping increase the popularity of the Marvel brand. Be it their ability to stay true to the source material while also making them accessible to a broader audience, or their captivating animation style which helps to draw in viewers and keep them engaged, Marvel animated series are well-loved by millions around the world. The popularity can also be attributed to their ability to connect with the audience, by creating a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up reading the comics and also introducing new generations of fans to the characters and their stories.
Collider
Marc Maron on Turning Tragedy Into Comedy in His New HBO Special, 'From Bleak to Dark'
It's possible that comedian Marc Maron is busier than he's ever been. WTF with Marc Maron, his hugely successful podcast where he interviews notable figures from entertainment while also publicly wrestling with his own personal demons, is still dropping new episodes every single week. Meanwhile, his late-blooming acting career continues to gain momentum, with Maron picking up more and more film work, including a key role in last year's Oscar-nominated To Leslie. And, this Saturday, he'll debut his first full-length HBO comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, which features material he honed while out on the road last year. From Bleak to Dark finds Maron tackling recent personal tragedies -- including the sudden death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton -- to perform the kind of darkly introspective (yet still very funny) comedy that he's most known for.
Collider
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Sees Luigi in Grave Danger
2023 is turning out to be the year of video game adaptations! From live-action to animation fans and gamers have a lot to look forward to. One animated feature that has fans excited is Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen the movie has garnered attention for various reasons. As the year unfolds we are getting new looks at various fan-favorite characters which are joyously colored and intrigue us.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
Collider
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
Collider
A Look Back At Peter Jackson’s Video Nasties
Peter Jackson is one of the most important and influential filmmakers of the last 30 years, so it's a little bizarre for fans when they first hear about his video nasty roots. This term was coined by the National Viewers' and Listeners' Association in the United Kingdom, used to pinpoint the violent and explicit exploitation films that audiences might come across on home video, a field that this filmmaker has a great deal of experience in.
Collider
Zachary Levi to Lead Tragic True Story 'Not Without Hope' From Director Joe Carnahan
After we watch him return to dazzle as DC's electric superhero in the forthcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, one of Zachary Levi's next major film projects will see him take on a non-fictional character. Levi has been cast to play a lead role in the survival thriller film, Not Without Hope a true story based on Jere Longman’s eponymous New York Times best-selling novel.
Collider
'Toy Story 5' In the Works at Disney
Audiences are once reuniting with Woody, Buzz, and the whole gang. Disney has announced that Toy Story 5, a new feature film as part of the beloved animated franchise, is in development. The announcement of the upcoming fifth installment in the beloved Pixar series was made by Disney CEO Bob...
Collider
Disney+ Loses Over 2 Million Subscribers in First Major Drop Since Launch
Disney+, the streaming platform behind hit series such as The Mandalorian and Loki, has lost subscribers for the first time since it was launched in November of 2019, according to Variety. 2.4 million people decided not to renew their subscription during the company's last financial quarter. Bob Iger, who was recently brought back to his position as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, hosted an earnings call for the company today, where he'll discuss the subscriber count for the streaming service alongside other topics, such as Disney's theme park performance over the past couple of months.
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Wants to Develop a Shared Universe With Other Classic Children's Tales
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is interested in developing a shared universe of terrifying reinventions of classic children's tales, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which already found success at the Mexican box office over the weekend, finds Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) as feral and bloodthirsty murderers who embark on a violent rampage. The pair terrorize a group of college students and an adult version of Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon), who they hate for leaving them behind after growing up and not returning to the Hundred Acre Wood.
Comments / 0