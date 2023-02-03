It seems like the trade deadline landscape is changing by the day but these teams desperately need to make a trade before Thursday. We’re just over 48 hours from the NBA Trade Deadline and the Kyrie Irving trade has already thrown things into chaos. Buyers and sellers keep shifting with the standings and as different players appear to come on and off the market. There is still plenty of time for circumstances to change but these teams really need to make something happen before Thursday afternoon.

UTAH STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO