The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies
NBA Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Ben Simmons’ current trade value

ESPN insider Bobby Marks made a recent radio appearance and explained exactly how much trade value Ben Simmons has right now. Before the Nets' loss to the Clippers on Monday night, Bobby Marks' was able to tell the masses how much trade value Ben Simmons has in any deal. Appearing on Kay, Jay, and Max; the former GM said that Simmons has virtually no value around the league.
NBA Trade Rumors: Furkan Korkmaz trade request is an opportunity for the Sixers

Furkan Korkmaz of the Sixers has requested a trade. In a sign of the times, a player registering DNP has wanted to be traded after not playing. In what seems to be a sign of the times, Furkan Korkmaz, who has currently been registering DNPs for the last couple of games (he did play register two minutes against the Spurs but that was in garbage time) and has only played in 25 games this season, has requested a trade out of Philly due to lack of playing time.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we're receiving a look at Griffin's Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete's days in LA.
6 NBA teams that need to make a deal at the trade deadline

It seems like the trade deadline landscape is changing by the day but these teams desperately need to make a trade before Thursday. We're just over 48 hours from the NBA Trade Deadline and the Kyrie Irving trade has already thrown things into chaos. Buyers and sellers keep shifting with the standings and as different players appear to come on and off the market. There is still plenty of time for circumstances to change but these teams really need to make something happen before Thursday afternoon.
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We're keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
