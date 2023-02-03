ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices reopened on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say.

The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called.

Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue location will reopen on Monday, Feb. 6.

Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments

Those departments at the downtown location were closed the week of Jan. 24 – 27 and the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 so they could process and clear motor vehicle registration and title requests.

Comments / 3

xxx.
4d ago

Can’t believe Memphis is still putting up with her incompetence. Get rid of her and get someone that can handle the job .

Reply(1)
7
 

WREG

WREG

