Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices reopened on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say.

The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called.

Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue location will reopen on Monday, Feb. 6.

Those departments at the downtown location were closed the week of Jan. 24 – 27 and the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 so they could process and clear motor vehicle registration and title requests.



