Known for its hand-cut, made-to-order steaks, E3 Chophouse Steamboat Springs has announced the restaurant has a new executive chef. According to a news release, chef Brian Bailey spent most of his career honing his craft in Houston, Texas. Prior to moving to Steamboat, he worked as the executive chef at the Margaritaville Lakefront Resort and Conference Center on Lake Conroe, Texas, and at JW Marriott Houston, as well as filling a variety of culinary roles at other high-dollar hotels and resorts.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO