Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fish Creek Falls footbridge to close for spring runoff season
The U.S. Forest Service plans to close the footbridge at Fish Creek Falls throughout the spring runoff season. With a year of heavy precipitation that could bring over 500 inches of snowfall, rangers are wary of the historical bridge’s shelf life. Fish Creek Falls, the top rated “thing to...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATE: US Highway 40 reopens with alternating lanes of traffic
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 40 is operating with alternating lanes of traffic as the highway remains partially closed. Colorado State Police are still in the initial investigation phase, but troopers reported a Subaru Legacy occupied by two people was headed east on the highway when the car veered into the westbound lane for an unknown reason.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moffat County OKs $3K sponsorship for first Northwest Colorado Energy Summit
Moffat County commissioners approved $3,000 for the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit scheduled for Craig in June, where local and state leaders plan to present information about the coal transition and ask important questions that remain unanswered. Commissioner Donald Broom said Moffat County was approached by Joint Organizations Leading Transition, or...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Owners press forward as Steamboat Social Club prepares for Friday launch party
It’s going to be a busy week for entrepreneurs Michael Britton and Tim Hickory as they press forward to get their venture, the Steamboat Social Club, ready for a Friday, Feb. 10, launch party. On Monday, Feb. 6, the men were looking forward to introducing their new business concept...
Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location
A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado
WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Welcome to the 110th Winter Carnival!
What a HUGE winter we are having in our beautiful valley! We are excited about the upcoming Winter Carnival events that have been part of Steamboat Springs for over a century and invite all community members and guests to join the festivities. This year’s Winter Carnival theme is Dream, Dare,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
E3 Chophouse in Steamboat welcomes new executive chef
Known for its hand-cut, made-to-order steaks, E3 Chophouse Steamboat Springs has announced the restaurant has a new executive chef. According to a news release, chef Brian Bailey spent most of his career honing his craft in Houston, Texas. Prior to moving to Steamboat, he worked as the executive chef at the Margaritaville Lakefront Resort and Conference Center on Lake Conroe, Texas, and at JW Marriott Houston, as well as filling a variety of culinary roles at other high-dollar hotels and resorts.
Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues
An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night that ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing. An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show
Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today through an open records request, had Burlingame not tendered her resignation on Jan. 27, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter had decided to fire her from the role at 5 p.m. that day.
Comments / 0