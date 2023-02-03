Read full article on original website
Bigjess
4d ago
Speed or texting while driving what ever the reason What a tragedy may the persons soul rest in peace
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel
A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fontana
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A 44-year-old man was struck...
Hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook leaves 21-year-old man dead
Authorities are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook that left a young man dead Sunday night.
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
fox10phoenix.com
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Long Beach police investigate two shootings within two hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said on Monday.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
YAHOO!
Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 after deputy-involved shooting
Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 from Palm Springs was returning to normal speeds Sunday evening after multiple lanes were closed for several hours, according to California Highway Patrol. A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed that a deputy-involved shooting had occurred on the interstate and said the Riverside County Sheriff's...
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash
A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say
A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported. The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.
