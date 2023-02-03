ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Bigjess
4d ago

Speed or texting while driving what ever the reason What a tragedy may the persons soul rest in peace

mynewsla.com

Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel

A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews...
BANNING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fontana

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A 44-year-old man was struck...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA

LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
LYNWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours

Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty

A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.    The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LYNWOOD, CA
YAHOO!

Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 after deputy-involved shooting

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 from Palm Springs was returning to normal speeds Sunday evening after multiple lanes were closed for several hours, according to California Highway Patrol. A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed that a deputy-involved shooting had occurred on the interstate and said the Riverside County Sheriff's...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

