heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #6 Vanguard 50-39
The Lady Spartans take another tough league loss at home to the Vanguard Lady Coursers falling 50-39. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Keith Wyatt gave his thoughts after the game. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Weather
Mostly sunny and mild conditions can be expected today. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 43. A low of 17. The San Luis Valley can expect a high of 39, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay look for a high of 29 with a low of 3.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, February 6th Weather
Snow continues across the Divide today and will spread across the valley this afternoon and evening. The mountains could see 5 to 7 inches of new snow, the valleys 1 to 3 inches. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 41. A low of 15. The San Luis...
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
The Daily Planet
Time to weigh in on wolves
The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony headed to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on April 18. Ice Cube will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie and more special guests at the arena concert. Tickets for the concert...
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunshine Today With Mountain Snow on the Way Sunday Night [Feb. 4th Weather]
We’re in for plenty of sunshine today. Snow showers will spread across the mountains Sunday night then drop into the lower elevations by Monday. The heaviest amounts will be across the divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 53 and an overnight low of 23. The...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
CBI Looking for More Victims in Cripple Creek Police Investigation
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe there may be additional victims in an investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department. Kenoyer is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, intrusion while on duty, contact while on duty and attempt...
KKTV
WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay in their lanes after a box truck driver sideswiped an unmarked patrol cruiser Tuesday and the incident was caught on camera. According to a release from Colorado State Patrol, the box truck driver, based out of Colorado...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer in critical but stable condition after falling from a bridge. Before the press conference on Friday, FPD provided an […]
