Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired. WASHINGTON (AP) — An intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases. That's according to a statement late Monday from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which also said a resident opened fire on the trespasser. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, Marine One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed. It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 an intruder got onto the installation and climbed into a military aircraft.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO