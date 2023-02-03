ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Broadway and Bates Street at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a 2-vehicle crash, where the 36-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was found unconscious and not breathing from a gunshot to the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside

A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

17-year-old shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. The morning after the shooting, the victim was identified by police as Jamorie Cannon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident

The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
ALTON, IL
abc17news.com

Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
