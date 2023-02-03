Read full article on original website
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
Man fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Broadway and Bates Street at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a 2-vehicle crash, where the 36-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was found unconscious and not breathing from a gunshot to the neck.
KMOV
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
KMOV
17-year-old shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. The morning after the shooting, the victim was identified by police as Jamorie Cannon.
Police investigating Ferguson shooting Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north St. Louis
Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night.
Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
abc17news.com
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
