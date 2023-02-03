Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat cross country athlete wins two golds on home course
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U20 skier Trey Jones did not have the start to the cross country ski season he hoped, but first-place finishes on his hometown course this weekend let him know he was back on the right track. Jones narrowly missed a spot to compete for Team...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat surgeon, adventurer moving after 24 years of service
Longtime Steamboat Springs surgeon Dr. Michael Sisk is an adventurous, full-of-life guy who seems to have already lived multiple lives. Professional bronc rider, Everest climber, wrangler, competitive freestyle skier, hunting guide, avid big game hunter, airplane pilot and noted orthopedic surgeon, Sisk has done it all. A few times he went directly from riding a bucking horse at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds to the hospital emergency department to evaluate a trauma case for a fellow cowboy.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Welcome to the 110th Winter Carnival!
What a HUGE winter we are having in our beautiful valley! We are excited about the upcoming Winter Carnival events that have been part of Steamboat Springs for over a century and invite all community members and guests to join the festivities. This year’s Winter Carnival theme is Dream, Dare,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fish Creek Falls footbridge to close for spring runoff season
The U.S. Forest Service plans to close the footbridge at Fish Creek Falls throughout the spring runoff season. With a year of heavy precipitation that could bring over 500 inches of snowfall, rangers are wary of the historical bridge’s shelf life. Fish Creek Falls, the top rated “thing to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moffat County OKs $3K sponsorship for first Northwest Colorado Energy Summit
Moffat County commissioners approved $3,000 for the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit scheduled for Craig in June, where local and state leaders plan to present information about the coal transition and ask important questions that remain unanswered. Commissioner Donald Broom said Moffat County was approached by Joint Organizations Leading Transition, or...
2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado
WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation accepting Yampa River use applications
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is accepting new commercial use permit requests, as well as proposed use changes from current outfitters for business on the Yampa River through the city for 2023. According to a news release, businesses seeking commercial use permits must submit a detailed business/operating plan...
KJCT8
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name
There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
kdnk.org
Snowpack is above average in Southwest Colorado. But water managers caution that drought persists.
The level of snowpack in southwestern Colorado is above average for this time of year, according to the most recent SNOTEL report. A Colorado SNOTEL report for February 2 determined that snowpack in the state’s southwestern river basins is 139% of average for this time of year. SNOTEL reports...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Owners press forward as Steamboat Social Club prepares for Friday launch party
It’s going to be a busy week for entrepreneurs Michael Britton and Tim Hickory as they press forward to get their venture, the Steamboat Social Club, ready for a Friday, Feb. 10, launch party. On Monday, Feb. 6, the men were looking forward to introducing their new business concept...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show
Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today through an open records request, had Burlingame not tendered her resignation on Jan. 27, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter had decided to fire her from the role at 5 p.m. that day.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Does caffeine really affect heart health?
If you’re confounded by the constant and seemingly contradictory studies proclaiming that caffeine is either a benefit or a bust for your heart, you’re not alone. But while medical professionals acknowledge that drawing conclusions can be difficult, they urge consumers to take the dueling research with a grain of salt (or sugar) and use common sense with their coffee intake.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
“We know”: Postal Service acknowledges growing mail problems in Colorado mountain towns
Paula Black realized what a sad state her local Steamboat Springs post office was in when she started seeing junk mail piles avalanching to the floor from tables in the lobby. She noticed cobwebs draping corners, dust coating everything, and parts hanging off old heaters. So, she called on some...
This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek
A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.
Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location
A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATE: US Highway 40 reopens with alternating lanes of traffic
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 40 is operating with alternating lanes of traffic as the highway remains partially closed. Colorado State Police are still in the initial investigation phase, but troopers reported a Subaru Legacy occupied by two people was headed east on the highway when the car veered into the westbound lane for an unknown reason.
Comments / 0