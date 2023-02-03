ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat cross country athlete wins two golds on home course

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U20 skier Trey Jones did not have the start to the cross country ski season he hoped, but first-place finishes on his hometown course this weekend let him know he was back on the right track. Jones narrowly missed a spot to compete for Team...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat surgeon, adventurer moving after 24 years of service

Longtime Steamboat Springs surgeon Dr. Michael Sisk is an adventurous, full-of-life guy who seems to have already lived multiple lives. Professional bronc rider, Everest climber, wrangler, competitive freestyle skier, hunting guide, avid big game hunter, airplane pilot and noted orthopedic surgeon, Sisk has done it all. A few times he went directly from riding a bucking horse at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds to the hospital emergency department to evaluate a trauma case for a fellow cowboy.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Welcome to the 110th Winter Carnival!

What a HUGE winter we are having in our beautiful valley! We are excited about the upcoming Winter Carnival events that have been part of Steamboat Springs for over a century and invite all community members and guests to join the festivities. This year’s Winter Carnival theme is Dream, Dare,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Fish Creek Falls footbridge to close for spring runoff season

The U.S. Forest Service plans to close the footbridge at Fish Creek Falls throughout the spring runoff season. With a year of heavy precipitation that could bring over 500 inches of snowfall, rangers are wary of the historical bridge’s shelf life. Fish Creek Falls, the top rated “thing to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Moffat County OKs $3K sponsorship for first Northwest Colorado Energy Summit

Moffat County commissioners approved $3,000 for the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit scheduled for Craig in June, where local and state leaders plan to present information about the coal transition and ask important questions that remain unanswered. Commissioner Donald Broom said Moffat County was approached by Joint Organizations Leading Transition, or...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado

WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
WALDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation accepting Yampa River use applications

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is accepting new commercial use permit requests, as well as proposed use changes from current outfitters for business on the Yampa River through the city for 2023. According to a news release, businesses seeking commercial use permits must submit a detailed business/operating plan...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Ouray Colorado Home is Calling Your Name

There are many beautiful places on the western slope. If I could afford to live in one place it would be Ouray, Colorado. The homes and town are just breathtaking. Oh, did I mention the views?. What would you want in a dream home?. First, it needs to be in...
OURAY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show

Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today through an open records request, had Burlingame not tendered her resignation on Jan. 27, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter had decided to fire her from the role at 5 p.m. that day.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Does caffeine really affect heart health?

If you’re confounded by the constant and seemingly contradictory studies proclaiming that caffeine is either a benefit or a bust for your heart, you’re not alone. But while medical professionals acknowledge that drawing conclusions can be difficult, they urge consumers to take the dueling research with a grain of salt (or sugar) and use common sense with their coffee intake.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Kristen Walters

Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location

A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

UPDATE: US Highway 40 reopens with alternating lanes of traffic

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 40 is operating with alternating lanes of traffic as the highway remains partially closed. Colorado State Police are still in the initial investigation phase, but troopers reported a Subaru Legacy occupied by two people was headed east on the highway when the car veered into the westbound lane for an unknown reason.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy