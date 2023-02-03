Read full article on original website
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in northern Comanche County on Monday night. The Edgewater Park Fire Department responded to a fire on NE Track Rd, a few miles south of Apache at 9:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, an unoccupied home was fully engulfed. It took two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full...
Community members dive into February at annual Park Tavern Polar Plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the community really dove into the first weekend of February at the annual Medicine Park Park Tavern Polar plunge. The 25th annual plunge took place Saturday afternoon. Dozens of people were there to take part. The event is something the Medicine Park community holds each year in order to bring people together from all over, and has become something many particpants are proud to be apart of.
Lawton holding two public input meetings this month
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation department is hosting a public input meeting regarding Elmer Thomas Park on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall. The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking ideas and opinions...
Lawton antique store closing soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
Longtime Lawton police officer retires
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
Electrical fire damages apartment, displaces family
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family was displaced Saturday night after an electrical adapter plugged into a child’s toy sparked a fire, causing damage to the apartment. According to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly before midnight, the fire department responded to a structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Taft Blvd. […]
WATCH: McDonald’s rage incident caught on camera, suspect arrested
The victim reported while she was in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's, a man exited his vehicle, came over to her car, and struck the passenger's side mirror.
High gas bills impact residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people are experiencing the impact of high natural gas prices. Sheryl Gregory is the executive director for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, who provides utility bill assistance, but she has also lived in Lawton for over 20 years. Gregory said in that time she has...
1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated. The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon. The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving...
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
Suspected human smuggler arrested
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
Tonight’s cold front brings temperature swing and numerous rain showers for tomorrow | 2/6 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! High dewpoints across eastern counties could lead to the development of light & patchy fog, reducing visibility heading out the door. This should dissipate sometime after sunrise due to winds picking up out of the south today at 10-15 mph. Heading throughout the morning hours we will see clouds gradually building in, becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs today will be very warm, topping out in the low/mid 70s with areas in far western Texoma potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The factors leading to these warm temperatures will be both the southerly winds and prefrontal warming ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through tonight.
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Fort Sill Commander suspended
FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
