Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake
A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husband
Portage, Indiana police have reported a shocking discovery in the local area, where a bloodied woman was found carrying a baby. Further investigations have revealed that the woman had shot her husband. This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as residents try to come to terms with what happened.
Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, survive after dad accidentally drives car into Michigan lake and dies
Two young sisters managed to escape from a car that had plunged into a lake in western Michigan, and then spent several hours shivering in wet clothing and bare feet before finally finding help.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
CrimeStoppers Need Your Help... Do you Know This Man?
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in an assault and robbery. The incident, according to reports, took place on Saturday August 20 around 8:30pm. According to police, the suspects stole $2,000.00 from a victim who was walking on the rear path of Evergreen Cemetery, heading in the direction of Garden Street. If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
A DNA comparison has revealed a fourth body found in Mexico belongs to José Gutiérrez, a 36-year-old Hamilton man who went missing with his fiancée and her sister and cousin in December.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
WJCL
Georgia animal shelter says it will have to euthanize if it can't find homes for 150 dogs this week
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Extreme overcrowding has a Georgia animal shelter on the verge of having to euthanize more than 100 dogs. The LifeLine Animal Project, which manages the DeKalb County shelter, says there are 593 dogs at the shelter and that the shelter has been operating at critical capacity for the past year.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home
The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch
A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week. The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. Barry's sister went to check on the...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Upworthy
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field
A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
