ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Rams Jalen Ramsey: ‘Dirty’ Hit on Tyreek in Pro Bowl? VIDEO

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey has a healthy reputation as the all-too-rare cornerback who is not afraid to tackle. But yes, in the eyes of some he took things a bit too far when he leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the weekend in the Pro Bowl. ... a Pro Bowl that is now supposed to just be a flag football game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Hogs Apparently Will Still be Using RPO Offense in Some Way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you expected a return to Arkansas' offense similar to what Dan Enos was doing in 2015, stop. It's highly doubtful that's going to happen. While some are convinced there won't be this run-pass option stuff as often (in other words, the coach calls the play and it gets run come hell or high water or 10-man front).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the ideal situation at backup quarterback, and for a position they hold value to, they're looking to ensure the best possible choice is behind Kenny Pickett. While the Steelers would like for their backup quarterback to be Mitch Trubisky, the veteran holds a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”

View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans have been eyeing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their open offensive coordinator spot, according to some in the media. All the way back in January it was reported the Titans had asked permission to interview two names from Andy Reid’s staff, Bieniemy and quarterback coach Matt Nagy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Scheduled to Speak at Astrology Seminar

As he mulls his future in football, Aaron Rodgers is staying busy. This past weekend, he won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, proving his skills on the golf course, and on Monday he’ll focus on another one of his interests off the gridiron: astrology. Rodgers is scheduled to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

What Alabama’s Coordinator Hires Mean For The SEC’s Future

Head coach Nick Saban managed to stay in the news during the coaching carousel. Alabama parted ways with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, as both left the program to take the same role in new locations. Golding moved on to Ole Miss to work under head...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Joe Burrow’s Contract Ranked Fourth In Value Among Rookie Deals In 2022-23

CINCINNATI — ESPN broke down the most valuable quarterback contracts in the NFL this week. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the fourth-best bargain on a rookie deal, for now. Burrow landed behind Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert in total value. ESPN insider Dan Graziano could see Burrow pushing back his extension a year to let other players get extended.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Should Lions Offer Alex Anzalone?

Since Dan Campbell took over as head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2021, there have been very few players that he has relied upon more for their leadership than linebacker Alex Anzalone. Anzalone, a captain each of the past two seasons in the Motor City, first joined the Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy