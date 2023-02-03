Gerard Carter’s widow, NYPD, local elected officials rally on Staten Island to oppose parole of cop killer

Read full article on original website
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
Killer who gunned down young Staten Island man in Mercedes takes plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man charged with gunning down an apparent adversary from New Brighton has taken a plea in state Supreme Court, St. George. Godkhaliq Daugherty, 21, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of Prince Edmonds — one of three fatal shootings over a period of 28 hours on the borough’s North Shore, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval across the city.
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y – You couldn’t find two more starkly different people. NYPD Police Officer Gerard Carter, born in West Brighton and raised in Mariners Harbor, was the son of a cop. Carter played football for the Port Richmond Red Raiders and was married and had a son.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Staten Island man, 29, charged with unlawful surveillance, texting image of victim’s privates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 29-year-old man from Eltingville illegally shared a nude photo of a victim by text message. Michael Guglielmelli of Woods of Arden Road was arrested on Jan. 20 for the incident that occurred on the South Shore, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
D.A. McMahon commences anti-bullying campaign with help from Staten Island students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon paid a visit to the students, teachers and faculty of PS/I.S. 48 in Concord to kick off the 2023 “Stand Up Stop Bullying” campaign. Each year, the campaign holds a contest that allows elementary and middle school students...
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
Nearly 150 officers bucked NYPD policy during George Floyd protests, report says
Most of the violations involved excessive force, including improper use of batons and pepper spray.
NYC middle school dean stabbed while defending 13-year-old student
The dean of a Brooklyn middle school was stabbed Monday afternoon while defending a young student from a group of teens who jumped him, police said. The 29-year-old administrator at IS 383 Philippa Schuyler was cut to the arm while trying to break up the skirmish between a 13-year-old student and the teen aggressors outside the Bushwick school around 4 p.m., cops said. The dean was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The 13-year-old student was not injured. The teens who reportedly jumped the 13-year-old were not students at the school, police and sources said. They fled in an unknown direction and remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.
Rikers doctors accused of causing NYC detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan; ‘I just want to know what happened:’ mom
A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the ...
Staten Island On The Run: The 2023 running season begins anew!
The new year has begun and that means a new running season is here. Here is what has happened so far and what lies ahead.
NYPD asks for public’s help identifying individual responsible for shooting off-duty cop in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual responsible for the shooting and attempted robbery of an off-duty police officer on Saturday night. Police said the 26-year-old cop, a five-year veteran of the department, was fighting for his life at Brookdale Hospital...
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A recent report from the Citizen’s Committee for Children (CCC) has revealed that Staten Island ranked among the top 10 New York counties with the most barriers to children and families’ well-being in two key categories – housing and community resources. The CCC...
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
NY Lottery: $1M ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Powerball’s 10 biggest jackpots was up for grabs Monday night, and one lucky winner claimed the top prize of $755 million. And while the top ticket was not sold in NYC -- the big hit was in Washington state – there were some lucky losers in the Tristate, with one prize sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.
New details emerge in shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Officials say the officer, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace.
