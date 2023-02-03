Read full article on original website
Red-hot (and young) Sikeston shuts down Dexter in SEMO rout
SIKESTON – Dexter had four players produce offensively in its SEMO Conference boy’s basketball game on Monday at the Sikeston Field House. The host Bulldogs had nine players register in the scorebook, with five of those being non-seniors. So much for experience. The much, much younger Bulldogs throttled...
Notre Dame spoils Dexter's senior night
The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs quickly took control of the game Monday evening to spoil senior night for the Lady Bearcats at the Bearcat Event Center. The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 65-23 victory. Injured Dexter senior Caitlin Giles took a ceremonial tip to the applause of the home crowd...
Lady Mules rally in fourth quarter on senior night
The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules were determined not to let Saxony Lutheran spoil their senior night. Trailing much of the game and down five points with 6:10 left in the game, Poplar Bluff ran off eight points in a row at just the right time and rallied for a 48-45 win over the Crusaders.
Cape Central wins big on senior night
A common theme all season long for the Cape Central Tigers has been senior leadership and that proved to be the case again as the Tigers blew by the Kennett Indians 60-25 on Monday at Cape Central High School. Cape Central honored four seniors in Ki Bogan, Taylor Horton, Keri...
Early run powers Neelyville upset of East Carter
GREENVILLE — The third-seeded Neelyville Lady Tigers dominated early and staved off a big rally to upset No. 2 East Carter 57-43 Monday in the semifinals of the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament. The crowd was electric for this matchup as both teams came in with a strong winning record...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Whippets roll to big win over Sikeston
ELLINGTON — Kaylee King scored 19 points and the Ellington Lady Whippets never let up as they rolled to a 58-24 win over Sikeston Monday night. “We played well,” Ellington coach David Burrows said. “We were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition and finish inside.”
East Prairie wins Scott-Mississippi Tournament for the first time since 2005
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — East Prairie basketball ended its conference championship drought with a thrilling 63-49 win over top-seeded Oak Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 4. The second-seeded Eagles (17-5) executed a phenomenal gameplan and used shutdown defense, earning retribution against the Bluejays (18-4) for an earlier-season loss. “You could...
Peters' game-winner lifts Kelly over Oran in Scott-Miss. third-place game
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — Ross Peters buried a 3-pointer for one second left in regulation as Kelly defeated Oran 49-47 in the third-place game of the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. “It felt amazing to hit a shot like that,” Peters said. “This probably ranks on the...
Sikeston bkb vs. Dexter
SIKESTON - Sikeston routed Dexter 55-26 in SEMO Conference boy's basketball action on Monday at the Sikeston Field House.
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 6: Meadow Heights girls get by Chaffee at home
Meadow Heights (13-5) used a big first quarter to take down Chaffee (14-7) by a score of 52-42 at home on Monday night. Rachael Hellebusch led the scoring for Meadow Heights with 19 points along with 10 rebounds. Ashley Allen (17), Madisen Denman (10) and Jaycee Shelton (6) all made additional scoring contributions for the Panthers.
Sikeston’s Karris Allen scores career-high in win over USTA
Former Sikeston standout and Western Kentucky University freshman Karris Allen had the best game of her young collegiate career in Lady Topper’s 73-67 win at the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, Feb 2. Allen made 3-of-4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 10...
Portageville gets payback win over Malden in conference tournament
HAYTI, Mo. — Portageville avenged an earlier-season loss by defeating top-seeded Malden in the semifinals of the Bootheel Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-7) won 57-42 and were led by 13 points each from Shane Townsend and Jamarion Smith, while Mason Adams added 12 and Connor Sells chipped in 10.
OFC Tourney: Naylor pulls away with balance to beat Lady Royals
GREENVILLE - Two teams separated by very little and identified by similar small roster numbers for a myriad of reasons provided fans of the Ozark Foothills Conference the most intriguing quarterfinal game on the opening day of its tournament. Ultimately, No. 5 Naylor used a burst to start the second...
3RC women's defense unable to bail out offensive struggles in defeat
With dozens of alumni roaming the Libla Family Sports Complex, a Gene Bess statue unveiling (see related story), and ESPN+ cameras and crew on hand, the Three Rivers College women’s basketball team could be forgiven for being a little revved up Saturday evening. Oh, then throw in an 18th-ranked...
Tyler Hansbrough inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Poplar Bluff basketball standout Tyler Hansbrough was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday. According to a release from the Poplar Bluff School District, Hansbrough became the school system’s fourth inductee into the hall of fame. During his career with the...
Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration
The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
