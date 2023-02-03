The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules were determined not to let Saxony Lutheran spoil their senior night. Trailing much of the game and down five points with 6:10 left in the game, Poplar Bluff ran off eight points in a row at just the right time and rallied for a 48-45 win over the Crusaders.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO