'I Will Kill You' Dad Puts Gun In Face Of Daughters, Wife In York, Police Say

A mother called 911 in fear for her life after her husband pointed a gun at her and then got inches from her face telling her "I will kill you," authorities detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Robert A. Dinges, Jr. also pointed the gun at his wife's cousin and his 14-year-old daughter, and an adult stepdaughter, Newberry Township police say in the criminal complaint citing their interviews with the family.

The police were called to the Dinges' home in the 100 block of Creek Road following the incident on Jan. 17 around 10:15 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

During interviews with the victims, they learned the cousin and Dinges had "an altercation" around 2:30 a.m. At one point, Dinges overheard his wife talking to her cousin about the abuse she had supposedly suffered at the hands of her husband, according to the affidavit. He "became irate and began screaming at her" and then a "physical altercation took place with the cousin," the police detail in the affidavit. "Mr. Dinges went to his room and grabbed a handgun...she heard the handgun slide being manipulated as if a round was chambered."

He then went to the basement living room where the wife and her two daughters were, then pointed the gun at them. He then put it down and made the death threat, according to the affidavit.

That's when the wife and mother had her children grab their shoes and the trio fled and waited to cal 911 as she was "in fear for her life as well as for her children," she told the police.

The 41-year-old was arrested four days after the interview with his wife around 2 p.m.

He was charged with five misdemeanors for the following:

Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another.

Endangering Welfare of Children- Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Simple Assault.

Harassment- Comments Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language.

He was released the following day on a $20,000 bond signature and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross on March 13, at 10 a.m., according to his court docket.

It is unclear if a protection from abuse order has been issued.

