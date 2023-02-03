Nonprofit works to get homeless off the streets as freezing temperatures settle in

The race was on Thursday night to get as many people as possible off the streets before dangerously cold weather settled across the Hudson Valley.

Westhab had members of its street outreach initiative connecting with homeless people in Yonkers and urging them to stay the night.

The housing nonprofit has helped hundreds of the streets and into temporary housing and interacted with more than 1,500 people since its launch two years ago.

The teams work tirelessly to build trust with the city's homeless population to offer them showers, food and emergency accommodations with the ultimate goal of getting them into permanent housing.

The program works year-round but there's an increased urgency when extreme weather is here.

"We really express our strong concerns for their safety and if they are not willing to come with us, we do have to involve EMS," said adult housing director Sarah Lonergan.

