ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Investor Ryan Cohen takes stake in Nordstrom - WSJ

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyU6o_0kaqoPsm00

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen is racking up a sizable stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and plans to urge the department-store chain to make changes to its board after a decline in share prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

He is looking to engage with Nordstrom's management about a targeted board refresh that he believes can support cost-cutting efforts as sales decline, WSJ said, adding that he is one of the top-five nonfamily shareholders of the company.

Cohen wants to replace at least one director at Nordstrom, with an eye on former Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) Chief Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and whom Cohen views as conflicted and unqualified, the newspaper said.

The billionaire investor believes it is inappropriate for Tritton, who used to work at Nordstrom from 2009 to 2016, to be deciding compensation for Nordstrom family members who are executives at the company, as he used to work around them, according to WSJ. Tritton has served as a director at Nordstrom since April 2020.

Cohen has previously traveled to Seattle, where Nordstrom is based, to meet with members of the family and learn more about the business, WSJ said.

Both Cohen and Nordstrom did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The department store chain in September last year adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares, after Mexican department store chain Liverpool (LIVEPOLC1.MX) disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in Nordstrom.

Cohen also had a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, which he sold in August, following a stunning rally in the stock. He stood to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Genesis and parent DCG reach initial deal with creditors, Gemini

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis has reached an agreement in principle on a restructuring plan supported by its parent company, Digital Currency Group, and its primary creditors, including Gemini, an attorney for the company said on Monday.
Reuters

Brazil's auto production, sales fall in January as demand slows

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production and sales dropped sharply in January from the previous month, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Tuesday, suggesting sluggish demand for vehicles in Latin America's largest economy.
Reuters

Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O) said on Tuesday it would cut 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, and trim base pay for its executive leadership as pandemic-fueled demand for the company's video conferencing services slows.
Reuters

Uber to steal a march on Lyft in resurgent rideshare market

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's (UBER.N) revenue growth is set to outpace that of rival Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) as the rideshare firm's presence in major markets around the world gives it the heft to deal with inflationary pressures.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy