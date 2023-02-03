Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver
WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
NC woman's dog mistakenly euthanized
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Animal Services is apologizing after a woman's dog was euthanized by mistake. WITN reports Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine. Daniels wanted to pick him...
At least one person hospitalized in crash involving 18-wheeler near Johnston-Sampson County line
NEWTON GROVE, N.C. — At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a Monday crash on U.S. Highway 701 near Harper House Road. The crash involved an 18-wheel truck and a vehicle, according to State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. Fire crews also responded...
Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
'Like a firecracker:' Bullet flies through 4-month-old baby's nursery in Johnston County home
A mother is traumatized after a bullet zipped through her 4-month-old baby's room over the weekend. "The bullet would have gone right over my head," says Allie Harrold, the baby's mother. "It's hard to swallow. I feel numb." The child is okay, but the family is very shaken up. Bullet...
Grandmother arrested, charged with murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies arrested a grandmother on Tuesday and charged her with murdering her 8-year-old granddaughter. Patricia Ann Ricks, 72, of Nashville, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Authorities are holding Ricks at the Nash County Detention Center under no...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0