Grifton, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver

WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
WILSON, NC
NC woman's dog mistakenly euthanized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Animal Services is apologizing after a woman's dog was euthanized by mistake. WITN reports Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine. Daniels wanted to pick him...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
WILSON, NC
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant

WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
WHITAKERS, NC
