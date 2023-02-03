Read full article on original website
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter
Dionne Warwick told Fox News Digital where she stands with Pete Davidson after tweeting she'd be dating him next. She also admitted she's not surprised by the attention her Twitter has garnered.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
North Dakota mayor pledges to 'shut down' Chinese-owned corn mill, citing rise in geopolitical tensions
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota said he will stop the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill after U.S. Air Force declared it a national security risk.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Migrants flee NYC for Canada after ‘drugs,’ ‘homeless people’ make life unbearable: report
Canada is becoming the new home for migrants after some complain life in New York City has become difficult because of rampant drug use and high rates of homelessness.
South Carolina GOP congressman says Chinese spy balloon fell right over hometown: I'm 'incredibly concerned'
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., reacted to China's surveillance balloon being shot down off the coast of his state after flying for days over the United States.
Controversial former NBA player says Colin Kaepernick had 'most freedom' he ever felt after anthem protests
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf said he spoke with Colin Kaepernick shortly after the quarterback's national anthem protests, something the former NBA player did years prior.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
Pennsylvania mother leaves chilling handwritten note in suicide pact involving daughter, husband: police
A Pennsylvania family was found dead on the ground in their back yard in what police say appears to be a suicide pact between a daughter and her parents.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
