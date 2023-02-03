Read full article on original website
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Joyce L. Gibbs, 79, Burlington
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St. The funeral service for Mrs. Gibbs will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St., with Pastor T.J. Rehak officiating. Burial will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, formerly of Fort Madison
Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, of Merced, CA and formerly of Ft. Madison, passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023 at 3:34 AM at Pacifica Assisted Living in Merced. She was born on June 5, 1933 in Cliquot, Missouri to Thomas and Mary Garretson Emmett. On June 10, 1951 she married Jerald Swinderman at the Argyle Presbyterian Church he passed away on May 28, 2015. Mary Margaret was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church in Ft. Madison and attended Cental Presbyterian Church in Merced.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Joyce A. Newton, 72, formerly of Farmington
A visitation will be held with the family receiving friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with Pastor Chad Welch officiating. Burial will be at Greenglade...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Peggy M. Anderson, 90, Montrose
Peggy M. Anderson, 90, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. Peggy was born on September 1, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Jeanette (Cummings) Doss. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1950, and on December 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Russell Philp in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1977. On June 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to Arthur Anderson in Montrose, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1995. Over the years, Peggy was employed at Sheaffer Pen, was self-employed as an Avon lady, and finished her working career at State Central Savings Bank. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Montrose, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montrose. Peggy enjoyed traveling, reading, and solving puzzles and crosswords. Peggy loved to play cards, and was known to cheat here and there in order to win! Most of all, Peggy loved her family.
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE:. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 5:44 am, the Macomb Police Department responded to 1680 Wheeler Circle (Macomb) for a report of a male who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to the residence and observed the male victim, identified as Rickey L. Haymer (Male 27), lying on the floor with a stab wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid. Fire Rescue and Life Guard Ambulance arrived on scene shortly after and performed life saving measures, while Macomb officers assisted. Haymer was transported to the McDonough District Hospital by ambulance, and was accompanied by a Macomb police officer. At approximately 6:55 am, Haymer was pronounced deceased at the McDonough District Hospital.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Sandra Mae “Sandy” Iverson, 72, Keokuk
Sandra Mae “Sandy” Iverson, 72, of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born on December 3, 1950 in Moline, IL the daughter of Glenn and Martha (Nye) Carter. She graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1969. She attended college to study nursing.
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo obituary – Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, Nauvoo
Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. Born on January 7, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee and Leona Josephine (Webb) Althar. She married Edwin Bogguss, they later divorced. She is survived by her...
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
KWQC
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now facing more charges, including murder, after prosecutors say she poisoned a man with eye drops and other substances. On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn...
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
Pen City Current
Board battles on budget
LEE COUNTY – Several Lee County officials have heightened concerns about the current state of the county budget and its ability to meet obligations in the current fiscal year. That conversation became a spirited one in a workshop following Monday’s regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors....
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
wlds.com
Adams Co. Judge’s Trial Date Before IL Courts Commission Likely Being Set in March
The trial date for for Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission is going to be set next month. Muddy Rivers News reports that on Thursday last week, attorneys on both sides of Adrian’s case pushed for a November trial date because of ongoing conflicts of scheduling. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint on June 17th last year against Adrian after he vacated the conviction of then-18 year old Drew Clinton in a felony criminal sexual assault case in October 2021. Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney later removed Adrian from presiding over criminal cases on January 13th last year in the fallout of that decision.
KBUR
SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase
Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
