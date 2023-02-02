Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro participated in a meeting to overturn election and didn't discourage the proposed plan

Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Former NATO advisor: 'If you can get the Russians out of Crimea, the Ukrainians will win'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, and former NATO commander General Philip Breedlove on the latest developments from the battlefield in Ukraine.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Tulsi Gabbard and 2 GOP senators among those testifying at GOP-led subcommittee's first hearing
The GOP-led House select subcommittee on so-called weaponization of the federal government will draw upon a prominent ex-Democrat, two of their Republican Senate colleagues, and a former FBI agent in their first public hearing to discuss how they believe the government has been weaponized against conservatives, multiple sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
A group of constituents from Rep. George Santos' New York district traveled to Capitol Hill calling for his resignation. Hear the freshman congressman's response.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Putin's reputed girlfriend makes public comments about Ukraine war
CNN's Erin Burnett discusses a new video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputed girlfriend Alina Kabaeva liken war propaganda to a Kalashnikov.
Opinion: These judges could have blood on their hands
Using an absurd standard set forth by the US Supreme Court in 2022, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals just made it easier for abusive partners to employ deadly violence, writes Jill Filipovic, who argues the ruling sends a chilling message to American women.
Opinion: Why Netanyahu is suddenly a lot less friendly with Putin
Long before the current war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago, Israel has maintained strict neutrality in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. That may be about to change, writes Anshel Pfeffer.
Romney told Santos ‘You don’t belong here’ in tense exchange in House chamber before SOTU
CNN — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told GOP Rep. George Santos of New York: “You don’t belong here,” according to a member who witnessed the tense exchange in the House of Representatives chamber Tuesday night. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, made the remarks...
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Harris' mission to tackle migration root causes scores big money support but border crossings remain high
Vice President Kamala Harris' effort to tackle root causes of migration from Central America has yielded more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments, but border crossings remain high amid mass migration in the Western Hemisphere.
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
CNN international correspondent Selina Wang asks Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning about the government's claims that the balloon shot down in the US. was a weather balloon and not a spy balloon.
Initial classified balloon report wasn't flagged as urgent, drawing criticism
A day before the suspected Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace over Alaska, the Defense Intelligence Agency quietly sent an internal report that a foreign object was headed towards US territory, military and intelligence officials familiar with the matter told CNN.
Appeals court rejects WinRed's effort to halt Minnesota AG's probe into its fundraising tactics
The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against WinRed in its effort to block subpoenas from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office in an investigation into whether the GOP donation processing website violated the state's consumer protection law.
