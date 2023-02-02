Read full article on original website
Despite recent widespread illness in US, Covid-19, flu and RSV are not a concern for most, survey finds
Respiratory viruses -- including the flu, RSV and the virus that causes Covid-19 -- are not a serious concern for most of the US public, even though they're still affecting many, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
More than 400 products including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst.
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday.
Could you still have Covid-19 if you have symptoms but test negative? A medical analyst weighs in
If you test negative for Covid-19 but still have symptoms that appear to be Covid-related, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains what your symptoms could mean and what you should do next.
Opinion: Did Trump have his own balloon issue?
Donald Trump and his allies went into outrage mode last week about a suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling over the US, writes Dean Obeidallah. But the Pentagon revealed that China flew a surveillance balloon over the continental US at least three times during Trump's presidency.
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Spy balloon part of a broader Chinese military surveillance operation, US intel sources say
US intelligence officials believe that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, according to multiple American officials familiar with the intelligence.
Texas challenges HHS guidance that pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
Texas filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging guidance issued by the Biden administration in July asserting that federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Exclusive: US intel assessment documents Chinese spy balloon incident under Trump
A US military intelligence report from last year that focused on China's use of high-altitude balloons mentioned sightings in Hawaii and Florida during the Trump presidency, according to an excerpt of the report reviewed by CNN.
At least $191 billion in pandemic jobless benefits improperly paid, watchdog tells Congress
At least $191 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits could have been improperly paid, with a "significant portion" attributable to fraud, according to a new estimate from the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General.
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
CNN international correspondent Selina Wang asks Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning about the government's claims that the balloon shot down in the US. was a weather balloon and not a spy balloon.
Initial classified balloon report wasn't flagged as urgent, drawing criticism
A day before the suspected Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace over Alaska, the Defense Intelligence Agency quietly sent an internal report that a foreign object was headed towards US territory, military and intelligence officials familiar with the matter told CNN.
Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement.
Biden's dramatic warning to China
President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address.
