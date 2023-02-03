Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”

