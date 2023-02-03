Read full article on original website
Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day
An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row over transgender pronouns returned to his former place of work on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for trespassing at the school.Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.Despite his dismissal, he turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke...
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
6-Yr-Old Who Shot Teacher Previously Choked Kindergarten Teacher, Lawyer Says
The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy intends to sue the school and claims the assistant principal was alerted three times that the student has a gun. In a bombshell letter drafted by Abigail Zwerner attorney, obtained by WAVY, she claims the student had previously choked his kindergarten teacher to the point she couldn’t breathe. The letter also says the student was suspended on Jan. 4, just two days before he came to class with a gun and shot Zwerner, his first-grade teacher, placing negligence on the school’s administration for failing to respond to Zwerner’s warnings. “I hope that the school district will not send a message that being shot while teaching a lesson in class by a student is merely a hazard of the job,” the letter drafted by attorney Diane Toscano said.Read it at WAVY
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
2 arrested after child’s leg is amputated due to frostbite from allegedly living in cold trailer
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man face charges after a child reportedly had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, Virginia, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Park was reportedly arrested in North Carolina and remains held in Forsyth County as he awaits extradition back to Virginia, records show.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
NYPD police officer filed a complaint alleging sergeant tugged her ponytail to prove a point – causing 'substantial' neck pain
In a complaint obtained by the New York Post, an NYPD officer accused a sergeant of yanking her ponytail at the 109th Precinct stationhouse in Queens.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy
On July 10, 2020, a Five Guys restaurant sparked controversy across social media after an incident took place involving a group of employees that refused to serve three police officers. With the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, police in the US at that time faced massive scrunity.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
TikToker charged in GoFundMe cancer scam after documenting ‘battle’
A 19-year-old Iowa woman has been charged with bilking hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by lying on TikTok and GoFundme about battling pancreatic cancer and having a tumor “the size of a football,” police said. Madison “Maddie” Russo was arrested on Jan. 23 on a first-degree theft charge, a felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Police said Russo faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “and a tumor the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.” The accused con artist documented her bogus cancer battle...
Upworthy
Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'
Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Intoxicated 81-year-old woman kicks officer ‘full force’ in groin, Florida cops say
The woman faces multiple charges, police say.
