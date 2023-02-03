ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day

An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row over transgender pronouns returned to his former place of work on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for trespassing at the school.Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.Despite his dismissal, he turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke...
TheDailyBeast

6-Yr-Old Who Shot Teacher Previously Choked Kindergarten Teacher, Lawyer Says

The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy intends to sue the school and claims the assistant principal was alerted three times that the student has a gun. In a bombshell letter drafted by Abigail Zwerner attorney, obtained by WAVY, she claims the student had previously choked his kindergarten teacher to the point she couldn’t breathe. The letter also says the student was suspended on Jan. 4, just two days before he came to class with a gun and shot Zwerner, his first-grade teacher, placing negligence on the school’s administration for failing to respond to Zwerner’s warnings. “I hope that the school district will not send a message that being shot while teaching a lesson in class by a student is merely a hazard of the job,” the letter drafted by attorney Diane Toscano said.Read it at WAVY
VIRGINIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

2 arrested after child’s leg is amputated due to frostbite from allegedly living in cold trailer

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man face charges after a child reportedly had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, Virginia, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Park was reportedly arrested in North Carolina and remains held in Forsyth County as he awaits extradition back to Virginia, records show.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
New York Post

TikToker charged in GoFundMe cancer scam after documenting ‘battle’

A 19-year-old Iowa woman has been charged with bilking hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by lying on TikTok and GoFundme about battling pancreatic cancer and having a tumor “the size of a football,” police said. Madison “Maddie” Russo was arrested on Jan. 23 on a first-degree theft charge, a felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Police said Russo faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “and a tumor the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.” The accused con artist documented her bogus cancer battle...
ELDRIDGE, IA
Upworthy

Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'

Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
WYANDOTTE, MI
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy