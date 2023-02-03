Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
News 12
Bronx neighbors celebrate small victory in fight to end illegal dumping in their neighborhood
A group of Bronx neighbors had complained for years about illegal dumping on their streets, and today they celebrated a small victory. The city recently installed a security camera on a nearby block, and residents are already noticing the difference, hoping the cameras will make their way to more neighborhoods.
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
Partial wall collapse in Jersey City to impact evening commute
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City will be closed between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place due to a partial wall collapse.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
Water main break floods Suffern roadway
Campbell Avenue was shut down from Cragmere Road to Hall Avenue around 6 a.m.
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Yonkers Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lottery announced. The...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $2,350
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $2,350. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City remains closed after partial wall collapse
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City, from Route 139 to St. Paul’s Avenue, will remain closed in both directions through rush hour after a partial wall collapse on Monday.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
informnny.com
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
News 12
Gun violence survivors gather in Flatbush as scourge of deaths plague nation
To mark National Gun Violence Survivors Week, a large crowd gathered in Flatbush to honor local survivors of gun violence. Organizers say that by early February, more people are killed by guns in the United States than any other nation faces in an entire year. The event, hosted by the...
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
Comments / 0