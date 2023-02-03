ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

How to safely crank up the heat in frigid conditions

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The record-breaking cold may make you want to turn up the heat this weekend.

But Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin is warning everyone to use caution, especially when considering alternatives like space heaters.

“If that alternative isn’t used properly, it can be deadly,” he said.

When it comes to space heaters, McLaughlin recommends reading the label before turning it on and setting it up at least three feet away from anything flammable.

McLaughlin said space heaters should never be left unattended or running overnight.

Space heaters should also be plugged straight into a wall outlet and not into an extension cord, according to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin warned against using an oven to heat your home, and urged those with fireplaces to make sure it’s properly cleaned before lighting.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that one in every six reported house fires are caused by heating equipment.

That’s why McLaughlin said it’s also important to make sure your smoke and CO detectors are working.

“Use common sense and I think everything will be great,” he said.

Heating_Safety Download

