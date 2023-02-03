Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City police arrest man after road rage incident, involving a gun
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday morning. The arrest came after a road rage incident, in which the man allegedly threatened another individual with a gun. Police say dispatch was notified at 3:07 a.m. by a man...
kslnewsradio.com
Winter blues: light therapy and lifestyle changes can help
SALT LAKE CITY – With the chilly weather and the shorter days, many people are prone to experience the winter blues. In the latest Let’s Get Moving with Maria podcast episode, host Maria Shilaos spoke with Dr. Jason Hunziker from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute about ways people can overcome the winter blues.
kslnewsradio.com
GoFundMe created for passing of two employees at Northrop Grumman
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A GoFundMe is now live to help support the families of two men who passed away after working at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. The organizer of the GoFundMe, Chris Heinze, is a friend and co-worker of the employees. According to Heinze on the fundraising site,...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City man talks about watching Chinese balloon being shot down over his head in South Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. A Park City resident saw it all happen in the sky over his head. The balloon entered Alaskan airspace Jan. 28 and flew south...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
kslnewsradio.com
Open house dates for Helena Montana Temple announced
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Helena Montana Temple. The public open house will begin Thursday, May 18 and will run through Saturday, June 3. There will be no open house held on Sunday, May 21 or Sunday, May 28.
kslnewsradio.com
Is the American Dream still alive and well today?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Oxford English Dictionary defines the American dream as “the ideal that every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative.”. Investopedia defines it as “the American dream is the belief...
