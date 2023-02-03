ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Creole Food Festival Returns with All-Female Chef Lineup

NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Food is a window to cultural diversity that helps shape our experiences and identities. The annual Creole Food Festival continues the experience by showcasing an all star lineup of creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, American South and South America on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL from 3pm to 8pm.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour

Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
MIAMI, FL
miabites.com

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival: February 23-26, 2023

The flagship of all food events, The South Beach Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One returns for 4 days of sun, food, and fun kicking off Thursday, February 23rd with the #SOBEWFF Signature Burger Bash and ending with a variety of amazing brunch options on Sunday, February 26th.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Vogue

Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
hollywoodgazette.com

Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021

Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
MIAMI SHORES, FL

