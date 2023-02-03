Read full article on original website
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Yacht Haven in Fort Lauderdale has all the comfort and luxury you need
When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping,” and we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the New River is a home away from home, the “airstream” way. The RV...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
sflcn.com
Creole Food Festival Returns with All-Female Chef Lineup
NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Food is a window to cultural diversity that helps shape our experiences and identities. The annual Creole Food Festival continues the experience by showcasing an all star lineup of creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, American South and South America on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL from 3pm to 8pm.
Malakor Thai Isaan Is Headed to Pompano Beach
The brand is a sister to West Palm Beach’s Malakor Thai Cafe
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Giselle Miami, New Rooftop Dining Destination Opens Atop E11EVEN Miami
Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, Giselle will serve as a lively addition to the local culinary scene merging Asian, Mediterranean & French-inspired cuisine
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
miabites.com
The South Beach Wine and Food Festival: February 23-26, 2023
The flagship of all food events, The South Beach Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One returns for 4 days of sun, food, and fun kicking off Thursday, February 23rd with the #SOBEWFF Signature Burger Bash and ending with a variety of amazing brunch options on Sunday, February 26th.
Vogue
Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
hollywoodgazette.com
Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021
Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
Nour Thai Kitchen to Open in Oakland Park
Nour promises “unapologetically Thai” cuisine drawn from Thailand’s northeastern Isan region
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
