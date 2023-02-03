Read full article on original website
La Crosse County Board welcomes two new members, new veterans service officer
La Crosse County is back to having a full 30-member county board, with the swearing-in of two new members on Monday. Pelli Lee and Leo Silva took the oath of office from Judge Scott Horne, after being approved to succeed two supervisors who resigned recently. Lee is a former La...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
Gov. Evers tells LADCO meeting he hopes for more cooperation in Madison on funding local communities
A visit to the La Crosse area Monday by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is optimistic about getting more cooperation among state leaders in this year’s budget talks. Evers was in Onalaska for the annual La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) luncheon. A month into his second term, Evers...
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
La Crosse’s Davis scoreless, Badgers swept by Northwestern for 1st time in 27 years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 54-52 on Sunday, getting swept by the Wildcats for the first time since the 1995-96 season. La Crosse native Jordan Davis played just 14 minutes and was scoreless for the third consecutive game. The...
